Editorial, 9/17: NU enrollment trends highlight both successes and challenges

With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the entire world into flux in 2020 and beyond, drawing too many conclusions about the University of Nebraska’s enrollment figures would be a challenge.
Yes, the university saw a decline of about 2% over last year, with NU President Ted Carter attributing that to being unable to replace the largest graduating class in its history and a sharp decline in international students – both of which can be inferred from last year’s environment.
However, with the oddity of the previous school year, the decline is a solitary orange in rows upon rows of big red apples. And with graduating classes at Nebraska high schools being projected to shrink further over the coming years, the university must continue its streak of increasing access and creativity to attract and retain students.
As has often been said in this space, the university is the state’s greatest investment in its future. That often manifests itself in discussions about training Nebraska’s future workforce, but it’s also a vital tool to attract new residents to help fight the brain drain, of educated Nebraskans leaving for other locales, the state has failed to reverse in recent years.
Given that magnitude of that task, then, it’s imperative to ensure the NU continues its upward trajectory.
Perhaps the best success story in that arena comes from the Kearney campus. The school instituted its New Nebraskan scholarship program, which targeted Kansas and Colorado with reduced tuition prices, fueling a 70% growth in the out-of-state freshman class.
The move, which mirrors similar moves by state schools in South Dakota to entice prospective students from neighboring states, is an excellent recruitment tool for that campus. Paired with the Nebraska Promise program – free tuition for students from median-income households – the entire NU system is make significant progress toward increasing access for students from the Cornhusker State and elsewhere.
Also, over the last decade, the percentage of students of color at NU has more than doubled, from 9% to 20%. That rapid growth is laudable, and make the state’s university more representative of the increasing diversity of the state, particularly among youth.
And nowhere is that increase more pronounced than at UNK, which is situated near some of Nebraska’s most diverse communities.
The state has more work to do, far before students even reach the college level, as the graduation gap along racial lines persists in high schools across the state and country. But ensuring Nebraska’s institutions of higher education welcome students of all backgrounds is critical to the state’s future.
Indeed, the 2021-22 enrollment numbers are indicative of the challenges ahead for NU, but those same figures also illustrate the right turns along the university’s path forward.