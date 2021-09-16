Editorial, 9/17: NU enrollment trends highlight both successes and challenges

With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the entire world into flux in 2020 and beyond, drawing too many conclusions about the University of Nebraska’s enrollment figures would be a challenge.

Yes, the university saw a decline of about 2% over last year, with NU President Ted Carter attributing that to being unable to replace the largest graduating class in its history and a sharp decline in international students – both of which can be inferred from last year’s environment.

However, with the oddity of the previous school year, the decline is a solitary orange in rows upon rows of big red apples. And with graduating classes at Nebraska high schools being projected to shrink further over the coming years, the university must continue its streak of increasing access and creativity to attract and retain students.

As has often been said in this space, the university is the state’s greatest investment in its future. That often manifests itself in discussions about training Nebraska’s future workforce, but it’s also a vital tool to attract new residents to help fight the brain drain, of educated Nebraskans leaving for other locales, the state has failed to reverse in recent years.

Given that magnitude of that task, then, it’s imperative to ensure the NU continues its upward trajectory.