Editorial, 9/17: Latest medical marijuana setback falls squarely on Nebraska lawmakers

Nebraska finally seemed set to take the next step.

After years of legislative foot-dragging and stonewalling, a petition drive -- followed by validation from Secretary of State Bob Evnen -- finally put medical marijuana on the doorstep of the state's voting electorate.

Not so fast. In a 5-2 vote, the Nebraska Supreme Court reversed Evnen's opinion to at last bring the issues to the people in November.

So Nebraska remains one of four states -- along with Kansas, South Dakota and Idaho -- that has not tested the waters of medicinal marijuana, one of four states not meeting the medical needs of its constituency.

It would be far too simple -- and shortsighted -- to blame the Supreme Court for this ruling on an issue the editorial board has championed for years.

The court ruled the ballot issue violated the single subject rule because its general subject and various other provisions lacked natural and necessary connection with each other. It determined the act has eight subjects.