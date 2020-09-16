Editorial, 9/17: Latest medical marijuana setback falls squarely on Nebraska lawmakers

Nebraska finally seemed set to take the next step.
After years of legislative foot-dragging and stonewalling, a petition drive -- followed by validation from Secretary of State Bob Evnen -- finally put medical marijuana on the doorstep of the state's voting electorate.
Not so fast. In a 5-2 vote, the Nebraska Supreme Court reversed Evnen's opinion to at last bring the issues to the people in November.
So Nebraska remains one of four states -- along with Kansas, South Dakota and Idaho -- that has not tested the waters of medicinal marijuana, one of four states not meeting the medical needs of its constituency.
It would be far too simple -- and shortsighted -- to blame the Supreme Court for this ruling on an issue the editorial board has championed for years.
The court ruled the ballot issue violated the single subject rule because its general subject and various other provisions lacked natural and necessary connection with each other. It determined the act has eight subjects.
In actuality, there is only one real subject to why Nebraska has yet to go down this road: Blame it on a feckless Legislature has has failed the people of this state time and again.
Medical marijuana comes to the floor each legislative session. The topic garners lengthy committee hearings and initial floor debate, but that's where it usually ends.
State lawmakers have had countless chances to lay the framework for a program by regulating the industry through legislation. It happened again this session, but supporters of the issues took matters into their own hands by staging a petition drive this summer.
The group, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, collected 110% of required signatures -- 182,000 -- for the initiative, in spite of the COVID-19 pause in signature gathering.
Still, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner challenged Evnen's decision to put it on the ballot, arguing the question was confusing and created voter doubt, and that it violated the single subject requirement of a constitutional question.
The Supreme Court decision puts us back where we were before. There are few subjects that stir the emotions and cause heated debate among doctors, scientists and lawmakers like medical marijuana.
Studies have found it to provide pain relief for the chronically ill, including cancer patients. More important, it is safer than opioids, which have been overly prescribed by doctors, thus fueling thousands of addictions nationwide.
Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, who, along with Sen. Adam Morfeld, co-sponsored both the petition initiative and a legislative bill to legalize medical cannabis, said she won't stop fighting for this issue.
"We will not rest until Nebraska enacts a compassionate medical cannabis law that provides relief to the people who desperately need it.”
Nor should she. It's time for her fellow senators to follow suit before voters can take another swing in 2022.
