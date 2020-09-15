Editorial, 9/16: Mayor's task force idea offer good medicine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recovering from an illness comes in two stages.

First, one battles the symptoms to ease the immediate pain. Second, one regains strength to return to normal activity. And, maybe, in that recovery process, one finds himself or herself better prepared for the next illness.

That same process is the underpinning for the document released last week by the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force. Presented by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and co-chairs Angie Muhleisen, president and CEO of Union Bank & Trust, and Ava Thomas, president and publisher of the Journal Star, the plan focuses on the strengths of our community and the tools we have at our disposal, not what we need or what we lack, as we try to recover and grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommendations revolve around three key areas – business strategies, workforce strategies and local government strategies. And in each of these areas, some ideas are targeting immediate relief while others promote longer-term objectives.

Take, for example, the business strategy recommendations. The plan calls for immediate business-to-business forums where good ideas and common issues can be identified. A new policy or program could impact a business almost overnight.