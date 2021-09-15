Editorial, 9/16: Biden's vaccine mandate leaves many questions for businesses

It's too soon -- and there are too many questions yet to be answered -- before we can determine the impact of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on businesses, big and small.
We believe in the effectiveness of the vaccine and urge everyone to get their shots, and we won't argue the intent. Any action taken in the name of safety should be given serious consideration, but it also carries with it the potential to cause more problems for an already complicated job market.
Here in Lincoln, it may create even more competition because of an unemployment rate that is hovering well below 2%.
There is an overflow of openings and those workers who find themselves in unhappy circumstances -- for instance, a mandate to get a shot they don't want -- now have to power to take their skill-sets elsewhere. While that option obviously always exists, vacancies are increasingly challenging for employers to fill.
Biden's action dictates that all businesses with 100 or more workers begin a vaccine-or-test mandate in an effort to boost the number of vaccinated Americans.
The emergency order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will impact 80 million workers and require unvaccinated workers to be tested at least once a week.
Businesses that don’t comply with the order could face substantial fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation, the Journal Star's Matt Olberding reported last week.
"We are closely following the President’s announcement and look forward to seeing the details when they are available on how the proposals will be implemented," said Brad Moline, CEO of Allo Communications.
Therein rests a big part of the confusion. No one knows what the mandate will look like or exactly what it means for businesses.
Who is paying the bill for the weekly testing of employees? Is the government picking up the tab, or does the responsibility rest with the businesses or individual workers?
It's an expense most businesses would rather not have to shoulder, but passing it onto the taxpayers seems unfair and forcing employees to pay might cause them to seek other employment options.
Nearly 72% of people 16 and older in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated, the highest percentage in the state. Still, despite the impressive number, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks because of the spread of the delta variant.
But there are still thousands of working-age residents who have consciously chosen not to get the FDA-approved vaccine, bringing this quandary to Lincoln.
Local businesses are already facing so many challenges brought on by the virus, and clarity will be critical on determining the height of this latest hurdle.