Editorial, 9/16: Amendment to zoning text a good move

Zoning text amendments are far from exciting and, generally, not newsworthy.

But the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission last week approved such an amendment that could serve as a way to address one of the city’s most pressing needs – the lack of affordable housing.

That amendment, which must be approved by the City Council before it would go into effect, would allow people who own lots with more than one home on them to subdivide the lots and sell the homes separately.

That process, if all the properties identified by the Planning Department chose to sell one of their homes, would put 94 houses on the market – all in older neighborhoods that were platted before 1953 zoning regulations limited each lot to one home.

Many of those homes are located in core neighborhoods, such as Near South, South Salt Creek, Hartley and University Place. But there are eligible properties throughout the city, providing an opportunity to increase affordable housing in nearly all areas of Lincoln.

While 94 homes would be a drop in the bucket of Lincoln’s needs, every step that could increase Lincoln’s affordable housing stock is a benefit to the community. So the council, we trust, will approve the amendment and, perhaps, some of those houses will go on the market in weeks or months.

That approval, however, should be a first step toward addressing the city’s housing crisis, not only for housing that meets “affordability” standards but for middle class homes, whose prices have escalated to a point where they aren’t affordable for their prospective buyers.

There are multiple tools available to address some of the affordability issues. But utilizing those tools would require changes in city policies and long term commitments to the process.

Those tools include annexation and a commitment to building streets and roads with the costs shared by developers and the city, the latter translating to taxpayers.

Without city funding, a developer has calculated that shared road expense could add $10,000 to the price of a home. The average cost of a new home now exceeds $400,000, and monthly rent for a new studio apartment exceeds $800 -- beyond the capacity of most in the workforce to afford and out of reach for low income families.

As for annexation, adding more land for development should result in new housing stock on the edges of the city. Some of that stock, we hope, would be true affordable housing for lower income families.

But much of it would likely be larger, more expensive homes which buyers looking to move up for a new home would purchase, thereby putting their more affordable, middle class-type homes on the market.

Annexation and cost sharing, like the zoning text amendment, are only partial solutions to the problem. But again, like the amendment that could put a good number of affordable homes on the market, they should be pursued now to begin the years long process needed to make new homes available.