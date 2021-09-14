Editorial, 9/15: Welcoming refugees everyone's job

While opinions about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan are heated and varied, Americans seem to have come to a consensus on one thing -- there is a great appreciation for and sympathy towards Afghans who helped the U.S. during its two-decade mission and now find themselves refugees, fleeing the Taliban government they helped oppose.

Last week came word that Nebraska could receive hundreds of refugees -- mostly in Omaha and Lincoln -- in the near future.

Helping those who helped our nation is moral obligation. But there's something more at work here.

The very answer to one of our community's problems is figuratively knocking at our front door. We must -- literally -- welcome it in.

With historic low unemployment in Lincoln -- 1.6% most recently -- the city's businesses need workers. And our Afghan guests will need jobs. Government assistance runs out after 90 days.

Organizations like Lutheran Family Services, Catholic Social Services and Lincoln Literacy are gearing up to provide the social, language and work-related resources necessary to carve out a new life in the Heartland.