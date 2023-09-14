Fall in Lincoln will begin a week early, just after 6 p.m. Saturday, when toe meets leather to kick off the first Nebraska home football game at Memorial Stadium this year.

That seasonal change has nothing to do with the sun, the northern and southern hemispheres and the date of the fall equinox (it's Sept. 23 this year, if you're curious).

Rather, it's a measure of the cultural richness that annually burgeons in the Capital City at this time of year.

As a college town where the cultural calendar largely mirrors the academic calendar, Lincoln has, for decades, seen concerts and performing arts shows, community events and sporting events build in September, reach a peak in October then, to one degree or another, wane.

And, over the last decade, as Lincoln has reached and exceeded the 250,000 population mark — one that those in the entertainment, performing arts and events industry have long said marks the emergence of a "real city" — those fall offerings have also increased.

This year, fall is 10 weeks to see, among other things, The Blues Brothers, Disney's "Aladdin" and Wynton Marsalis at the Lied Center for Performing Arts; catch Nickelback, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Pinnacle Bank Arena; visit "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse; or stop in at music district shows at the Zoo Bar, Bourbon Theatre, Duffy's Tavern and 1867 Bar.

There are events highlighting other cultures, as well, like the Latino Festival on Saturday and the Harvest Moon Festival later this month.

And it's 10 weeks for high school football and volleyball, and, in the highest profile events, 11 Husker volleyball matches at the Devaney Sports Center and six football games at the century-old stadium.

Fall's richness in Lincoln isn't just for events. The next eight weeks will very likely have some of the nicest weather the city will experience in 2023, with warm days and cool nights perfect for outdoor activities.

That means it's a perfect time for Lincolnites to take advantage of the city's acclaimed trail system for walking, running and biking and enjoy the parks. There's also nothing better than fall golf.

Another plus for this fall in Lincoln: There's no election and the Legislature isn't in session.

That means, maybe, a little break from politics and an opportunity to relax, regroup and enjoy the best weather, most culturally rich season of the year and this community we call home.