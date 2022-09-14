Editorial, 9/15: Flight to Houston is a positive step forward for Lincoln Airport

With the addition of a flight to Houston, which began earlier this month, Lincoln Airport is riding a wave of momentum.

We hope this is a first step in the airport's ongoing revitalization, the first step in bringing in more flights -- more departures and more arrivals -- to a place we believe is on the cusp of taking off.

The city of Lincoln and Lancaster County have made large financial investments in efforts to attract air carriers. In addition, a $55 million terminal expansion and renovation is underway.

An airport with plenty of choices is a quality-of-life issue to community members and a real need for a burgeoning business community. Corporate growth requires the ability to get from Point A to Point B as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Journal Star business reporter Matt Olberding recently wrote that United Airlines' new Lincoln-to-Houston flight is off to a rousing start.

The daily flight, which had its maiden voyage Sept. 1, left Lincoln Airport at 6:30 a.m. with 49 passengers, leaving just one empty seat on the plane.

That's a positive.

Houston provides a combination of business and leisure opportunities for travelers. In addition, it also provides a convenient connection point to the southern United States, something Lincoln lost during the coronavirus pandemic when Delta Air Lines ended its Atlanta flight.

It provides a boost to the airport, which also lost Delta flights to Minneapolis during the pandemic and has only recovered about half of the passenger traffic it had before COVID-19 hit.

The optics of losing Atlanta and Minneapolis were less than ideal -- fixing up an airport that just lost a chunk of service -- but the fact is that facilities, along with flight selection and ticket prices, can help draw passengers. And passengers, along with financial incentives, can help draw airlines.

That proved to be the case when the Airport Authority used a $750,000 federal grant, which was matched with money from the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to help United defray startup costs and provide a revenue cushion if ticket sales are not as good as expected at the start.

Besides Houston, United Airlines currently has daily flights out of Lincoln to Chicago and Denver, which are major connection hubs.

One new flight from United won't fix everything that ails Lincoln's airport. It still has its work cut out for it in wooing more air carriers to town.

Just as important, it still needs to win over local travelers.

Still, this Houston flight is solid step forward. It provides some momentum and that should be celebrated. Now, building on that momentum is vital.