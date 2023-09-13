Let's start with the good news.

There are nearly 4,700 freshmen who began classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last month, marking an increase of 1.3% from last year, according to a recent head count of students at Nebraska's flagship public university campus for the fall 2023 semester.

And out of those freshmen, a total of 3,545 hail from across the Cornhusker State — the largest group of resident students to become Huskers in more than five years and up by 3.6% from last year.

UNL also reported its most diverse student body for the 11th straight year, the Journal Star's Chris Dunker wrote. In fact, nearly one in five students — or 18.8% — are from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Now, the bad news.

Total enrollment is down by 0.9% this year, continuing a trend of declines that began after UNL broke the 26,000-student mark in 2018.

"Growing our enrollment remains a priority and, while down slightly today, we are seeing several positive trends and identifying strengths to build upon for tomorrow," Chancellor Rodney Bennett said.

Bennett is right here. Growing enrollment should be the highest priority. In a world where there are so many options for young people to pursue an education outside a traditional four-year university, UNL must find new and inventive ways to attract students.

But let's not let that overshadow the positives. In fact, many of these positives can be used to advance the overall goal of growing enrollment.

A robust freshman class anchored by a record number of Nebraskans is something the university should be touting to Nebraska high schoolers, while its improving diversity should be proclaimed not only nationally, but indeed, internationally.

Simply put, there is untapped potential overseas. Foreign students want to attend American universities, and UNL should be on their list.

Back at home, changing demographic realities and mounting challenges in the higher education sphere must be addressed head-on. As NU President Ted Carter observed, the needs of Nebraska and its workforce are too great to not do everything the university system can to attract, retain and graduate as many students as possible.

"A strong, growing state of Nebraska is linked to a strong, growing University of Nebraska," said Carter.

Yes, the latest enrollment numbers are a mixed bag of sorts. But UNL is making gains, which should be celebrated and used as a springboard for the future.