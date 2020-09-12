Editorial, 9/13: Legislative interim studies will show need to address racial justice

The interim studies are examining topics such as requiring that prosecutorial policies and procedures be made; redlining, the practice of restricting services in certain areas of a community, often based on race; and independent government oversight of law enforcement agencies.

Each of those deserve serious consideration and legislation that would implement best policing practices in the state, hold law enforcement accountable for actions under those practices and eliminate redlining and other discriminatory practices.

Some lawmakers are sure to see the legislation that will, we hope, end the use of chokeholds and limit use of force as anti-police. In fact, such measures would be pro-law enforcement, as would be establishing greater oversight of police and prosecutors.

There are, sadly, some in the Legislature and the public who deny that systemic racism exists anywhere, and particularly in Nebraska.

They could not be more wrong. It is found throughout society and within the law and its enforcement. Segregation of Blacks in north Omaha is just one example of the effects of redlining and systemic racism in Nebraska.