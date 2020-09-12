Editorial, 9/13: Legislative interim studies will show need to address racial justice

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and protests that followed in Lincoln, Omaha and smaller communities across the state, some 180 Nebraskans spent 16 hours over two days in June speaking to the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee about systemic racism, social justice and reform of policing policies and practices.
A month later, the Legislature returned for 17 days to complete its 2020 session. But, consumed by property tax and economic development issues, only a bill that would have created police standards boards in cities and villages with full-time police officers received a hearing. It died at the end of the session.
After the session ended, 10 racial and social justice groups called for a special legislative session to address police practices, criminal justice and related issues and 11 senators from Lincoln and Omaha initiated a formal call for a special session dedicated to racial justice.
But, tellingly, the call didn’t receive the necessary support of 33 senators. So no session will be held. Instead, the Legislature is holding six interim studies, almost certain to produce legislation that will address systemic racism in Nebraska.
When it convenes in January, the Legislature, as a whole, should make the resultant bills priorities, just as it did the property tax relief and economic development measures in the 2020 sessions. The issues, put simply, are just as important and necessary to creating a good life for all Nebraskans.
The interim studies are examining topics such as requiring that prosecutorial policies and procedures be made; redlining, the practice of restricting services in certain areas of a community, often based on race; and independent government oversight of law enforcement agencies.
Each of those deserve serious consideration and legislation that would implement best policing practices in the state, hold law enforcement accountable for actions under those practices and eliminate redlining and other discriminatory practices.
Some lawmakers are sure to see the legislation that will, we hope, end the use of chokeholds and limit use of force as anti-police. In fact, such measures would be pro-law enforcement, as would be establishing greater oversight of police and prosecutors.
There are, sadly, some in the Legislature and the public who deny that systemic racism exists anywhere, and particularly in Nebraska.
They could not be more wrong. It is found throughout society and within the law and its enforcement. Segregation of Blacks in north Omaha is just one example of the effects of redlining and systemic racism in Nebraska.
As Sen. Tony Vargas’ interim study of systemic racism progresses, more issues of racism and discrimination in the state and its government will undoubtedly emerge. They, too, should be addressed and not pushed to the side or forgotten now that the protests have largely faded away.
Nebraskans of all races and all ages deserve nothing less.
