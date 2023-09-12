The emergency number 911 is ubiquitous. Two generations of Americans know nothing else when it comes to summoning help from police, firefighters and EMTs.

It's impossible to calculate nationally or locally how many people have been saved by that number, something so simple a child can call and get help, even without saying a word.

That's why two recent separate outages days apart are so disconcerting. And it's why Gov. Jim Pillen's office asked for "a prompt and comprehensive inquiry." The Public Service Commission voted to authorize the probe Tuesday.

A fire on the evening of Sept. 1 in a Windstream control room in Lincoln set off a chain of events that disrupted calls to at least four 911 service operators.

Two days earlier, a severed fiber-optic cable in Omaha operated by Lumen cut off service to nearly 60% of the 911 service in Nebraska.

According to a story from the Journal Star's Andrew Wegley, director of the state's 911 Department, Dave Sankey, is confident that the outages are faults in the long-time 911 system, which is in the process of being phased out in favor of Next Generation 911.

Next Generation 911 offers more precision for locating callers and more options for communications — instead of just phone calls, information can also be sent via photos, texts and video.

Implementation of that system, though, is "nowhere near complete," Sankey noted.

In the meantime, we are dependent on an aging system that is revealed to have cracks. Windstream, Lumen and the state must take a hard look at the current system to ensure that adequate redundancy is built into the system and, more importantly, works.

No one expected a cut cable or, indirectly, a fire, to lead to a 911 outage. But no one expects to need 911. It needs to be there, ready, in case of an emergency.

There's a lot of debate about what government should and shouldn't do. But almost everyone would argue with the notion that ensuring public safety is essential. And a dependable 911 system is essential to that job. That's why an unflinching review, done as transparently as possible, is vital to restore confidence in a system we have come to depend upon.

That ear-piercing alert so many received on their smartphones late the night of Sept. 2 — complete with alternate emergency numbers — was a literal and figurative wake-up call.