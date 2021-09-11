Editorial, 9/12: Senators must display equity over politics in redistricting

Partisanship began to dominate the officially nonpartisan Legislature during the always contentious redistricting process.

Right up until the moment it didn’t.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Republican who chairs the Redistricting Committee, announced senators would bring both Republican- and Democratic-drawn maps to next week’s public hearings, a display of unity and bipartisanship Nebraskans must see more often.

"We're not going to fight over maps anymore," she said. "… We can have hearings on both.”

Linehan and her fellow Republicans must now follow through on that pledge, ensuring Nebraskans can be heard on the maps and have their concerns addressed, rather than using it as a façade to pass a map that favors a political agenda instead of the people of this state.

The drawing of new political boundaries for U.S. House and Nebraska Legislature districts is an important task that's often been a partisan exercise to help cement the balance of power. The acrimony that inevitably ensues is, therefore, unsurprising.

Before Thursday's excellent call, the 2021 edition was well on its way to more rancor, with the anger over Republicans’ proposed congressional map splitting Omaha into two House districts.