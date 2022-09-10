Editorial, 9/11: Students suffer amid tenor, topics getting attention

You could forgive a student for being a little confused.

In the classroom, they’re still getting a healthy dose of the three Rs, but outside it swirls controversy and conflict over an alphabet soup of issues.

The headlines reflect deep divides in what children need to know about health and sex education, what books should -- and should not -- be available in school libraries, how issues like equity and diversity should be addressed.

If you were a kid going to school, it would be hard not to imagine that sex, gender and cultural politics were the most important aspects of education. That certainly seems to what has the adults' attention.

How we educate the next generation is of vital importance. There are legitimate issues that need to be settled. But there are issues where the debate is less about problem-solving and more about political grandstanding.

Culture wars in education won’t end anytime soon. There are factions which benefit by making sure of that.

For the sake of our children, though, we shouldn't focus on the loudest voices but rather on the wisest. The discourse -- from both sides of the cultural divide -- isn't exactly civil much of the time. There are, certainly, important questions to be decided on these topics.

That will require discussion, but not to the exclusion of the real basics of education.

The squeaky wheel gets the grease, but if all your attention is focused on the squeaky wheel, pretty soon the rest of the cart is in disrepair.

The daily business of education -- teachers supporting students, administrators and school boards supporting teachers, educators and parents supporting each other and taxpayers supporting the whole system -- shouldn't be derailed by fights over a book that might be sitting on a library shelf or false perceptions of what is being taught in the classroom.

Caught in the cultural crossfire, students are watching and wondering what all this conflict has to do with chemistry or calculus, English or econ. And students are learning -- by example -- how grownups tackle important issues.

The larger community, in particular property owners who pay the lion’s share of their taxes to support public schools and parents who understand that the culture war issues are only a very thin slice of educational life, needs to send a different message to students and teachers.

That message should be one of continuing support for broad efforts to prepare students educationally and socially for success. And that involves a lot more than what seems to be getting all the attention these days.