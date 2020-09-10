Editorial, 9/11: Could nation unite again in time of crisis?

Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, in the course of a few morning hours, our nation was transformed.
In an attack orchestrated by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, 19 men hijacked four U.S. commercial airline planes. All were fully loaded with fuel, destined for West Coast landings. Instead, two were crashed into New York’s Twin Towers, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and one downed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as the crew and passengers tried to wrestle control back from the hijackers, who may have been targeting the U.S. Capitol.
The deadliest terrorist attack in world history left 2,977 people dead and more than 6,000 injured.
The nation was in shock together. We wept together. We mourned together. And we healed together, rallying around the short phrase, “Never forget.”
No one alive that morning – following the news as the scope of the attacks became clear – will forget. No one will forget the image of three New York City firefighters raising an American flag amid the rubble of the World Trade Center. No one will forget the stories of courage and unity that emerged from the dusty, deadly wreckage in the days that followed.
Our nation wasn’t perfect. On Sept. 12, 2001, we had all the same problems our society had on Sept. 10, 2001. But amid a sudden and clear threat, we set aside our differences and became better selves.
There were still government decisions to be made and disagreements about them. Republicans and Democrats clashed over policy and practice. Our society had its flaws, but in a time of trial, we came together.
Challenges of a very different nature face America today. A pandemic holds our nation in its grip. Racial tensions are boiling over in many communities. And political divisions are widening to the point where discussion and debate are almost impossible and compromise is seen as weakness. With a historic national election on the horizon, it’s more important than ever to hear as much as we try to be heard.
So, faced with a crisis like 9/11, could we come together? Would we come together? Could we set aside – or, better yet, work through – our differences. “Never forget” was about not losing memory of the heroes and the innocent lives taken in acts of terror that day, but it could just as easily refer to our collective response in the ensuing days and years.
Remember our sacrifices. We made hard choices for our safety and the common good.
Remember our unity. We can come together to solve big problems.
Remember our neighbors. We can make a difference in the lives of those around us.
Remember we can be better tomorrow than we are today.
