Editorial, 9/11: Could nation unite again in time of crisis?

There were still government decisions to be made and disagreements about them. Republicans and Democrats clashed over policy and practice. Our society had its flaws, but in a time of trial, we came together.

Challenges of a very different nature face America today. A pandemic holds our nation in its grip. Racial tensions are boiling over in many communities. And political divisions are widening to the point where discussion and debate are almost impossible and compromise is seen as weakness. With a historic national election on the horizon, it’s more important than ever to hear as much as we try to be heard.

So, faced with a crisis like 9/11, could we come together? Would we come together? Could we set aside – or, better yet, work through – our differences. “Never forget” was about not losing memory of the heroes and the innocent lives taken in acts of terror that day, but it could just as easily refer to our collective response in the ensuing days and years.

Remember our sacrifices. We made hard choices for our safety and the common good.

Remember our unity. We can come together to solve big problems.

Remember our neighbors. We can make a difference in the lives of those around us.

Remember we can be better tomorrow than we are today.

