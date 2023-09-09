“If you build it, they will come.”

That was, essentially, the promise made to Lincoln voters in May 2010 when they were asked to approve a bond issue that authorized the construction of a new arena in the Haymarket.

On Sept. 13, 2013, Pinnacle Bank Arena opened its doors for the first time, bringing in more than 11,000 people, who filled every available seat for a concert by Michael Bublé.

Over the next decade, “they” have indeed repeatedly come to the state-of-the-art $197 million, 470,000-square-foot building.

“They” includes dozens of top entertainers from every genre of popular music, creating a list that includes Super Bowl performers, legends and hot contemporary artists, shows that would have never been unimagined, much less realized, prior to the opening of the arena, which has operated well above the city’s market size, ranking as the No. 85 arena in the world and 45th in the U.S. in 2018.

Among those who have played the arena: Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Eric Church, Metallica, Pink, Lorde, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Cardi B, Neil Young, The Weeknd, Jay-Z, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood, Guns N’ Roses, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rush and Zach Bryan.

“They” also include dozens of college basketball teams, from the Big Ten Conference and beyond, which have come to the arena to play the Huskers, high school girls and boys basketball teams and girls volleyball teams that have played in state tournaments, Big Ten championship tournament wrestlers, MMA fighters and world champion boxer Bud Crawford.

Most importantly, “they” include more than 6 million people who have attended PBA events, a number that’s particularly impressive given that the arena, like everything else, was largely shut down for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even then, tens of thousands came to the arena, to get the vaccines at clinics operated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, giving the building an unanticipated community function.

Outside its doors, the arena fulfilled another of its promoters’ promises, serving as the anchor for the development of the Haymarket, bringing the old warehouse district alive with hotels, restaurants and bars and apartments and fueling the residential growth that is changing Lincoln’s downtown.

Credit for the arena’s success should go to then-Mayor Chris Beutler, the City Council, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who put forth the visionary plan, founding arena manager Tom Lorenz, who shepherded the arena from the authorization vote through construction and up until his passing last year and the team from ASM Global, which operates the arena for the city.

Perhaps most importantly credit goes to the voters 13 years ago, taxpayers and the millions who have come to the building for the concerts, conventions and sporting events that have resulted in the transformation of Lincoln into an even more vibrant city thanks to the arena.