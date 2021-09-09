Editorial, 9/10: Beyond pain, 9/11 legacy one of unity

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 -- the day suicide attackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon, and the final plane, destined for the Capitol, went down in a field in Pennsylvania -- brings much time for remembrance and reflection.

We must remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, including 400 first responders. We must remember the lives lost in the pursuit of justice and the hunt for the terrorists behind the plot. We must remember the way our nation responded -- with unity and a uniquely American mixture of tears and toughness.

But it's fair to reflect, too: How have we changed? What did we learn? What lessons stuck?

Set aside airline security and American diplomacy, both obvious and well documented by the history books. What about us? We, the people?

In the days after 9/11, the nation came together -- pushed by crisis to set aside divisions for the good of a nation. Twenty years ago, our nation wrestled with political issues, racism, economic and social equity, LGBTQIA+ tolerance, though they may have had different names two decades ago.