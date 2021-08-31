Editorial, 9/1: We must change culture and behavior

Does the Greek system play into this problem?

Both the Fijis and Sigma Chis have been disciplined within the last decade for multiple problems -- underage drinking and hazing. And these weren't the first sex assaults reportedly to have occurred at the houses. Nine of 48 investigated attacks happened in Greek housing. A mix of alcohol and entitlement maybe be a factor, but 24 were in residence halls.

Where do we go from here?

The dialogue opened by speakers and marchers, the public reflection of public figures and the private conversations about sex assaults must not be the end of this. Education and change must occur -- education to call out and end the normalization of rape culture and change, both personal and societal.

Personally, we each make decisions about our actions and which actions of others we condone or confront. We each can be clear in our attitude and actions that rape culture is inexcusable.