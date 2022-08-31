 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial, 9/1: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue

Medical marijuana, 7.6

Supporters of medical marijuana petitions line up to sign July 6.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy.

Doctors have been unable to prescribe anything that gives him relief, and that remains the “heart and drive” of her work to legalize medical marijuana.

“While these conversations we’re having right now are incredibly difficult, they pale in comparison to the conversation I have to have with my little boy later tonight when he asks ‘Mommy, did we get the medicine?’” Eggers told Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker.

“I don’t know what to say to him, because once again, the patients in our state are left to suffer.”

Eggers isn't alone. Hundreds of Nebraska families have loved ones battling stage 4 cancer, uncontrollable seizures, multiple sclerosis and muscular dystrophy. Medical cannabis helps them deal with the pain.

That Nebraskans support medical cannabis can’t be disputed. Polling has shown strong support, and a 2020 petition drive to put the issue on the ballot gathered sufficient signatures but was disallowed because the petition language was deemed in violation of state law.

This year, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana lost much of its funding and, despite a late flurry of signatures gathered, likely fell short of qualifying for the ballot.

Both petitions seeking to legalize cannabis use for medical purposes — one which protected doctors who recommend and patients who use cannabis for medical reasons and one which would have legalized the production, supply and distribution of cannabis for medical use — needed 86,766 valid signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has signaled its intent to mount another drive in 2024. But it is time for the Nebraska Legislature, after years of consideration, to take action on medical marijuana.

Put simply, it's time for the Legislature to put together sensible legislation that solves the issue, without symbolic grandstanding or de facto legalization.

The former was found in LB1275, a bill introduced by former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, which would have legalized medical marijuana but expressly barred “the cultivation of cannabis.”

Federal law bans the transport of the plant across state lines, making that bill functionally useless.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt has said she will introduce a medical marijuana bill in the upcoming legislative session, hopefully one that follows the restrictive, compromise model drawn up in the past by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart.

Let's hope this is a priority issue when the session begins, as doing nothing is no longer an option.

We send legislators to the Capitol to solve tough issues. Finding a way to pass medical cannabis legislation should be at the top of January's to-do list.

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government.

That’s a particularly important right in Nebraska, where, with our unique unicameral legislature, the petition initiatives stand in as the “second house,” allowing the people to in some cases, like the abolition of the death penalty, reverse a legislative decision and, in others, like Medicaid expansion and casino gambling, force the state to enact policies that the Legislature and governor have rejected.\

Too often, however, the power of the people is being short circuited as petitions are rejected by the Secretary of State in statewide campaigns or locally, election commissioners or county clerks and, in some cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court for reasons other than failing to obtain enough qualified signatures.

The 2020 petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, for example, gathered nearly 200,000 signatures. But the Supreme Court barred the measure from going before the voters, ruling that the language violated the state’s single subject rule.

This year, the medical marijuana drive again gathered enough signatures, but ran afoul of that petitions to have signatures of 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot. That case remains tied up in federal court, with circulators challenging the constitutionality of the county-by-county requirements.

Most recently, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that petitions to “Let Lincoln Vote” on a proposed city fairness ordinance could not be verified because they did not include a statement indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Each rejection, including those of other campaigns who have had their petitions nullified, thwart the will of the voters through bureaucratic rules and regulations based on state laws that are, it seems, designed to make the petition process as difficult as possible and preserve the power of the Legislature and local governments.

There are, however, solutions to end most rejections for reasons other than failing to attain enough signatures.

The simplest of those would set up a process under which petitions are submitted to either the Secretary of State or local election officials for review before they are circulated.

Such reviews could then pinpoint problems with the petition language – e.g. the two subjects and the lack of the statement about paid or volunteer circulators — and allow organizers to craft a petition that would be approved when submitted for signature verification.

As for the county-by-county requirement, state law could be changed to alter the signature requirements, either by simply setting a percentage needed for the entire state, which would be ideal, or by broadening the areas counted for signatures, for example, by requiring a percentage of signatures by Congressional District rather than county.

Either would alter the current undemocratic inequality that gives a single voter in Arthur County the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as 1,216 signatories in Douglas County.

Together those changes, which would require legislative and local government action and funding, would fix many of the petition process problems and, in doing so, restore and preserve the power of the people that is a key element in our state and local democracy.

