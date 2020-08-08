Editorial, 8/9: 'Grand bargain' by Legislature a throwback to nonpartisanship

The Nebraska Legislature this week provided a lesson in negotiation, compromise and responsible governance that the Congress would do well to emulate.
It did so when it crafted a bill that provides property tax relief for all Nebraskans, creates a new business development tax incentive program and pledges millions in state funding for a $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Presented separately, the measures became intertwined and gridlocked with a group of largely rural senators, who favored the proposed property tax relief bill, holding hostage the business incentive and UNMC bills that were sought by the urban and business interests.
Enter a “super seven” group of lawmakers brought together by Speaker Jim Scheer to hammer out a comprehensive bill that would, somehow, satisfy competing interests and, importantly, be able to gain approval in the final days of the coronavirus-split legislative session.
The result was LB1107, which with its filibuster-proof 43-2 advancement Wednesday is certain to pass by the session's end and has the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
As is the case with every compromise, LB1107, in the words of Sen. John McCollister, is “a very good bill” but “perfect it is not.”
Rural property tax relief leaders complained that the $125 million in new state income tax credits to owners of homes, businesses and farmland -- estimated to be the equivalent of a 6% property tax cut -- was too small.
At the same time, Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and others were concerned that the property tax credits that will rise to $375 million in their fifth year and the UNMC project that will require $300 million in state funds could deplete the state’s cash reserve funds and, without future tax increases, result in drastic cuts to existing state programs, including the University of Nebraska.
The Journal Star editorial board shares those concerns, particularly as the state is bracing for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tax revenues and won’t receive revenues from the businesses that take advantage of the development tax exemptions.
It also would have been more assuring if the bill had appropriated some cash to cover part of the state’s share of the UNMC project, which is dependent on federal designation of a new national disaster response center on the Omaha campus.
That said, the broad result of LB1107 is nothing but positive as it successfully addresses three priorities -- property tax relief, with no lid that would have eventually strangled public schools; the business development incentive, which, unfortunately, the state has to have to compete with others; and starting the process to obtain the disaster response center.
That happened only because senators made a “grand bargain,” with all parties giving up something to get the acceptable and necessary final package.
Admittedly, the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature almost certainly made that compromise easier. But it still should serve as an example for the Democrats, Republicans and Trump administration in Washington as the way to address the issues staggering the country, starting with the economic relief package.
