Editorial, 8/9: 'Grand bargain' by Legislature a throwback to nonpartisanship

At the same time, Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and others were concerned that the property tax credits that will rise to $375 million in their fifth year and the UNMC project that will require $300 million in state funds could deplete the state’s cash reserve funds and, without future tax increases, result in drastic cuts to existing state programs, including the University of Nebraska.

The Journal Star editorial board shares those concerns, particularly as the state is bracing for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tax revenues and won’t receive revenues from the businesses that take advantage of the development tax exemptions.

It also would have been more assuring if the bill had appropriated some cash to cover part of the state’s share of the UNMC project, which is dependent on federal designation of a new national disaster response center on the Omaha campus.

That said, the broad result of LB1107 is nothing but positive as it successfully addresses three priorities -- property tax relief, with no lid that would have eventually strangled public schools; the business development incentive, which, unfortunately, the state has to have to compete with others; and starting the process to obtain the disaster response center.