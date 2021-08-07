Editorial, 8/8: A booming economy must benefit everyone

It may not feel like it to everyone, but the U.S. economy is surging. And there's every indication that Nebraska's and Lincoln's economies are powering forward even faster.

As the ag markets go, so goes Nebraska, and some of the best prices in a decade are fueling an economy that circulates those ag dollars far and wide in the state.

In Lincoln and Omaha, manufacturing and other sectors are hindered mostly by a limited labor pool, with unemployment at historic low rates.

But an "economy" only captures the 35,000-foot view. At ground level, the boom is harder for many to see.

A sizzling real estate market means folks' largest asset -- their home -- is might be worth more than ever before. But for most folks, all that translates to right now is a higher property tax valuation.

A labor shortage might mean it's easy to find a job paying $12 per hour, but it doesn't mean one gets insurance or other benefits that make a living wage truly livable.

And a booming economy means consumer prices are going up just like all the other numbers, sometimes outpacing the growth of incomes.