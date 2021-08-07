Editorial, 8/8: A booming economy must benefit everyone

It may not feel like it to everyone, but the U.S. economy is surging. And there's every indication that Nebraska's and Lincoln's economies are powering forward even faster.
As the ag markets go, so goes Nebraska, and some of the best prices in a decade are fueling an economy that circulates those ag dollars far and wide in the state.
In Lincoln and Omaha, manufacturing and other sectors are hindered mostly by a limited labor pool, with unemployment at historic low rates.
But an "economy" only captures the 35,000-foot view. At ground level, the boom is harder for many to see.
A sizzling real estate market means folks' largest asset -- their home -- is might be worth more than ever before. But for most folks, all that translates to right now is a higher property tax valuation.
A labor shortage might mean it's easy to find a job paying $12 per hour, but it doesn't mean one gets insurance or other benefits that make a living wage truly livable.
And a booming economy means consumer prices are going up just like all the other numbers, sometimes outpacing the growth of incomes.
The economy is, in reality, a billion little transactions by millions of people, each acting in his or her own interest. So how does a booming economy translate to real people? How do we make sure the rising tide lifts all the boats?
It starts with employment. Businesses need workers, and people need income. When there's not enough workers, the price they can command goes up. But with a 2.5% unemployment rate in Nebraska -- there's always a base unemployment rate because of people changing jobs -- businesses can't just throw money at people -- not without driving up prices further.
Businesses need to broaden their searches. Who can they train that might not be employable right now? How can a job be adapted to open it to more applicants? What other creative solutions are out there?
Nebraska is in an enviable position. We have rebounded from COVID and a painful 2020. A hammered hospitality industry is expanding again. Unfettered growth seems only to be hampered by shortages of material and people.
Opportunities abound. We just have to make sure that those opportunities are available to all. The strongest communities are defined not by the wealth of the most powerful but by the health -- physical and economic -- of the most vulnerable.