Editorial, 8/7: Little things make housing less affordable

See, all this starts adding up.

One might think that these things shouldn’t matter to established neighborhoods. But when there is an overall shortage of homes available for sale, it does matter. If, for example, neither the county nor the city wish to fund the paving of 98th Street, and this cost is pushed onto the home builders, the cost of housing will escalate, and low-income and moderate priced housing will be further out of reach.

So what can we do?

First, we need to support a commitment to growth as we work on our 2050 long-term plan. The investment of funds needs to be spread broadly across the tax base.

Second, the City Council must maintain vigilance, always weighing, “will this well-meaning new code increase the cost of housing, or will it help us keep housing more affordable?”

Third, the City Council must guard against homebuyers fleeing to less expensive home sites outside of Lincoln’s taxing authority. If that happens, we will have fewer people to shoulder the ever-growing costs of public services and schools.

As noted above, all this regulation really is well-meaning. But it has little meaning if it results in homes that folks can’t afford.

