Editorial, 8/7: Little things make housing less affordable

As Lincoln enters its fourth consecutive year facing a decline in the inventory of existing homes for sale, we’re noting a lack of supply of affordable homes. It’s a question the editorial board asked each of the mayoral and City Council candidates in 2019, and it’s been a challenge for Lincoln’s Urban Development Department.
Our building codes are well-meaning. Many citizens want extensive sidewalks, bike trails, landscaped medians, a “Greener, Cleaner Lincoln” and the latest techniques in plumbing, HVAC and mechanical safety. But before we know it, the burden on new construction and maintaining older housing stock becomes death by a thousand costs.
The largest expenses for a home are the land and the construction of roads and sewer. Historically, infrastructure costs were borne at large by the entirety of the city, but the trend in recent decades has been to push the cost onto developers, resulting in inflated cost of new homes.
Every three years, updates to the International Residential and International Energy Conservation codes regarding building, mechanical, energy, electrical and plumbing make their way to the Nebraska Legislature and to Lincoln City Council for adoption. Changes can add thousands of dollars of cost for little gain.
A simple change of policy for a utility hookup can add $1,000 to $2,000 to the price of new construction, a cost that will likely be passed on to home buyers.
See, all this starts adding up.
One might think that these things shouldn’t matter to established neighborhoods. But when there is an overall shortage of homes available for sale, it does matter. If, for example, neither the county nor the city wish to fund the paving of 98th Street, and this cost is pushed onto the home builders, the cost of housing will escalate, and low-income and moderate priced housing will be further out of reach.
So what can we do?
First, we need to support a commitment to growth as we work on our 2050 long-term plan. The investment of funds needs to be spread broadly across the tax base.
Second, the City Council must maintain vigilance, always weighing, “will this well-meaning new code increase the cost of housing, or will it help us keep housing more affordable?”
Third, the City Council must guard against homebuyers fleeing to less expensive home sites outside of Lincoln’s taxing authority. If that happens, we will have fewer people to shoulder the ever-growing costs of public services and schools.
As noted above, all this regulation really is well-meaning. But it has little meaning if it results in homes that folks can’t afford.
