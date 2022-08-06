Editorial, 8/7: A new year, new challenges for schools

Next week, Lincoln Public Schools will open doors for the 2022-23 school year, welcoming back thousands of students as schools across the state begin to “restore normal” after more than two years of pandemic disruptions that kept students at home, in masks at school and altered what and how they were taught.

As the pandemic becomes endemic, masks could return to Lincoln on a school by school basis. But one of the biggest immediate challenges for schools is addressing the learning loss of the last two years.

That’s the view of new Superintendent Paul Gausman, who told the Journal Star editorial board that LPS needs to further develop its strategy to address learning loss beyond the use of federal pandemic funding for reading and math interventionist and additional hours for teachers for work with special-education and early childhood students.

Returning to normal, however, shouldn’t mean returning to average. In fact, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt urged a gathering of administrators to use lessons from the pandemic to improve schools and, specifically, address problems that plagued public education in the state before COVID emerged in March 2020.

Chief among those issues is chronic absenteeism. Some 77,000 students, 23% of the total population, were chronically absent last year. That number is 30,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels. But even that tally of 45,000 is too high.

“That’s not the normal I want,” Blomstedt told the administrators.

Similarly, a 31% gap between the math proficiency of English language learners and all students was identified last year, a 5% percent increase from the pre-pandemic gap.

“Again, I’m not happy with normal,” Blomstedt said, while citing unacceptable achievement gaps based on race, ethnicity, poverty and special needs.

Speaking at the Administrators’ Days conference in Kearney, which is something of a pep rally for those who run the state’s schools, Blomstedt didn’t offer any specific recommendations for addressing the problems. Nor will those solutions likely come from the State Board of Education.

Rather, they must be worked out district by district. It is at that local level, as it should be, that school boards and superintendents need to be committed to finding ways to bridge the achievement gaps and teachers committed to implementing those strategies.

That is the only way to truly fulfill the Nebraska constitution’s requirement of a free education, and just as important, laying the groundwork to hit the target set by the Legislature of least 70% of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans having a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential with economic value by 2030.

Those degrees and credentials are critical for 21st century economic success, and they simply can’t be achieved if public schools don’t improve beyond pre-pandemic normal as they prepare students for post-graduation life.