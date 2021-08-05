Editorial, 8/6: Lancaster County's levy reduction a smart move

Driven by a shortage of available homes and pent-up demand for the properties on the market, real estate prices skyrocketed in Lincoln over the last year -- precisely the time during which Lancaster County conducted a property revaluation.

That revaluation resulted in an estimated 10% increase in the county’s property values. Some homeowners saw increases of 15% or higher for their property. A few saw little change or even a decline.

For the vast majority, the revaluations made their property worth more on paper.

But, for those who saw an increase, the practical effect of the revaluation is likely to be a property tax increase even as local governments hold their tax levies at 2020 rates.

To its credit, the Lancaster County Board has recognized that “hidden” jump in property taxes and, as it considers its 2021-22 budget, is proposing a reduction in its levy by 1 cent per $100 of valuation.

That drop would save the owner of an average home in Lincoln, valued at $201,600, about $20 over the previous year.

Admittedly, that isn’t much. But it’s something -- and an indicator that the County Board is sensitive to increasing taxes that will be paid by homeowners as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.