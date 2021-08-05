Editorial, 8/6: Lancaster County's levy reduction a smart move

Driven by a shortage of available homes and pent-up demand for the properties on the market, real estate prices skyrocketed in Lincoln over the last year -- precisely the time during which Lancaster County conducted a property revaluation.
That revaluation resulted in an estimated 10% increase in the county’s property values. Some homeowners saw increases of 15% or higher for their property. A few saw little change or even a decline.
For the vast majority, the revaluations made their property worth more on paper.
But, for those who saw an increase, the practical effect of the revaluation is likely to be a property tax increase even as local governments hold their tax levies at 2020 rates.
To its credit, the Lancaster County Board has recognized that “hidden” jump in property taxes and, as it considers its 2021-22 budget, is proposing a reduction in its levy by 1 cent per $100 of valuation.
That drop would save the owner of an average home in Lincoln, valued at $201,600, about $20 over the previous year.
Admittedly, that isn’t much. But it’s something -- and an indicator that the County Board is sensitive to increasing taxes that will be paid by homeowners as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The county will be able to reduce the levy, in large part, because of the $62 million in federal pandemic aid that it has and will receive. While that flood of federal money can’t support the general fund, it will be used for projects and fund repayments that will relieve pressure to take more in property tax.
The county comprises about 13% of a city property owner’s tax bill. The City of Lincoln’s budget asks for 16%. Lincoln Public Schools comprises about 61% of the property tax bill.
The proposed city budget would keep the levy at its current rate, resulting in a $2 increase for the average homeowner. Again, not a large amount. The proposed LPS budget would result in a decrease of all of a penny, the result of a drop in a bond fund due to the revaluation.
In both cases, essentially holding the line on the levy is responsible budgeting, the public entities living within their means, so to speak.
But that won’t be enough to mollify homeowners who, because of the revaluations, are far from thrilled to be paying more in property tax this year and, likely, years to come.