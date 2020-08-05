Editorial, 8/6: Adaptability imperative as schools set to reopen

Ongoing debate about the proper way to reopen Nebraska’s K-12 schools this month – if at all – during the pandemic has shined a light on the numerous things expected of our education system that it was never intended to do.
Beyond learning, our schools provide child care when parents are at work. They ensure no child goes hungry. They often serve as the window into mental well being and problems at home.
Now, a school year unlike any other approaches, with the threat of an outbreak of a potentially deadly virus looming large over every decision. In light of everything, the demand to ensure children are in school has merit. But so, too, do calls to require remote learning until COVID-19 slows down, as a rise in infection rates could shutter schools.
However, this year will take flexibility and adaptability on the part of schools, parents, teachers and elected officials – not further politicization of education. The entire community, both in Lincoln and elsewhere in the state, must step up to the plate.
For one example of this, look at Lincoln’s Malone Center.
When Lincoln Public Schools and others statewide closed hurriedly in March as the coronavirus pandemic first reached Nebraska, the nonprofit provided a safe space, structure and the technology needed for students learn remotely.
Its only constraint? Too many interested students, too little space to accommodate all of them in a socially distant manner.
These are the kind of proactive steps Nebraskans will need to take as students and teachers return to school amid a pandemic. If we truly care about the academic and social growth of our youth and the health and safety of those returning to school buildings the way we say we do, we must find ways like this to accommodate children and families alike as we navigate these uncharted waters.
With news this week that 6,771 of the more than 42,000 students in LPS – nearly 17%, with the highest numbers in Title I schools – have elected thus far to start the school year remotely, such efforts assume added importance.
LPS, for instance, produced a substantive, detailed plan for reopening that exceeded 100 pages, one we previously wrote threaded the needle delicately in this difficult time.
But while they’ve since amended procedures to reduce the number of high school students in the building at once, not all districts in the state have needed such a detailed plan. In rural areas that have few, if any, documented cases of COVID-19, the restrictions won’t be as numerous.
Accordingly, the school year won’t look the same in Lincoln or Omaha classrooms as it will in Loup County or Osceola. Therefore,
Getting through the 2020-21 school year will come with challenges. It will likely involve some school closures to combat outbreaks. But it will require creativity and ingenuity to ensure the safety of everyone involved and that students’ needs are met while the pandemic rages on.
