Editorial, 8/6: Adaptability imperative as schools set to reopen

Its only constraint? Too many interested students, too little space to accommodate all of them in a socially distant manner.

These are the kind of proactive steps Nebraskans will need to take as students and teachers return to school amid a pandemic. If we truly care about the academic and social growth of our youth and the health and safety of those returning to school buildings the way we say we do, we must find ways like this to accommodate children and families alike as we navigate these uncharted waters.

With news this week that 6,771 of the more than 42,000 students in LPS – nearly 17%, with the highest numbers in Title I schools – have elected thus far to start the school year remotely, such efforts assume added importance.

LPS, for instance, produced a substantive, detailed plan for reopening that exceeded 100 pages, one we previously wrote threaded the needle delicately in this difficult time.

But while they’ve since amended procedures to reduce the number of high school students in the building at once, not all districts in the state have needed such a detailed plan. In rural areas that have few, if any, documented cases of COVID-19, the restrictions won’t be as numerous.