Editorial, 8/5: There has to be a way of not demolishing the Gold's Building

We live in a disposable society, a place where we’re quick to get rid of the old and replace it with something newer and technologically more advanced, be it the latest iPhone or that sleek new sedan.

It’s that way, too, with our buildings. When they outlive our use for them, they are too often demolished and in that space, something else goes up – historical significance be damned.

That said, it would be a shame for the Gold’s Building, to be demolished over a dispute over tax credits to fund new windows and a bus stop that some say devalues the property.

Yet that’s where we are. A city with a serious affordable-housing problem is considering leveling a building because its ownership is in a squabble about windows.

The owner of the once-venerable downtown department store anchoring 11th and O streets told the Lincoln City Council last week he plans to demolish the building after the latest redevelopment plans fell through.

In May, the City Council approved a $50 million redevelopment agreement to turn the building into apartments and first-floor commercial space, including authorizing $6.1 million in tax-increment financing for what would have been one of the largest apartment projects in downtown history.