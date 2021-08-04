Editorial, 8/5: There has to be a way of not demolishing the Gold's Building

We live in a disposable society, a place where we’re quick to get rid of the old and replace it with something newer and technologically more advanced, be it the latest iPhone or that sleek new sedan.
It’s that way, too, with our buildings. When they outlive our use for them, they are too often demolished and in that space, something else goes up – historical significance be damned.
That said, it would be a shame for the Gold’s Building, to be demolished over a dispute over tax credits to fund new windows and a bus stop that some say devalues the property.
Yet that’s where we are. A city with a serious affordable-housing problem is considering leveling a building because its ownership is in a squabble about windows.
The owner of the once-venerable downtown department store anchoring 11th and O streets told the Lincoln City Council last week he plans to demolish the building after the latest redevelopment plans fell through.
In May, the City Council approved a $50 million redevelopment agreement to turn the building into apartments and first-floor commercial space, including authorizing $6.1 million in tax-increment financing for what would have been one of the largest apartment projects in downtown history.
The Journal Star's Margaret Reist reported that the plan would have created about 180 mostly one-bedroom units, renovated the first floor for commercial use, the rooftop into amenities for residents, and the basement into storage for building residents or businesses.
Developers also would have razed a vacant building next door at 1023 O St. to create a small park or open space for residents, and the developer would have taken over use of the skywalk leading to the old Centrum parking garage, where 220 stalls would have been reserved for residents.
It sounded like a fine plan all the way around, but the historic tax credits needed to help pay to add windows to the south side of the building were denied by the National Park Service, which administers the program.
Let’s get creative in solving this. Perfection should never be the enemy of a good project that has plenty of merit and, just as important, will preserve a building that has stood the test of time and is a part of Lincoln’s heritage.
Too often, we hastily decide to tear down a building with a plan of putting something else in its place. In hindsight, the demolition is often deemed to be a mistake. However, the damage has already been done. It's yet another instance where, try as you might, you can’t unring the bell.
Let’s think twice before ringing it this time.