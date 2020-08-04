Editorial, 8/5:County board right to seek public input on Event Center

It never happened, and now the event center needs taxpayers to pour more money into making sure it stays afloat.

Under the proposal, the $2.25 million in property tax revenue would be split into $500,000 for a fairgrounds capital reserve and emergency fund, $350,000 to pay the first two years of interest on the rodeo improvements and $1.4 million to offset some of the $3.6 million in lodging tax revenues promised to the event center for rodeo improvements.

It's hard to justify going back to the well once more during these economically challenging times. It's even harder to set aside money for a rainy-day fund when we're in the midst of global downpours. Everybody has torn through their rainy-day funds and is hanging on, hoping there's an end in sight.

Essentially, this is a big ask -- something that's not lost on most of the county commissioners.

And that's where your opinion comes into play. Put your mouth where your money is. If you believe the Lancaster Event Center is worthy of another round of funding, then by all means say so.

Conversely, you're allowed to believe otherwise, that pouring more money into the event center is a bad idea.

Now is not the time to be hush on this topic. Our commissioners need to hear from you.