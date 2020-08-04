Editorial, 8/5:County board right to seek public input on Event Center

Serious question: How necessary to you is the Lancaster Event Center?
Your opinion not only matters, it is needed before elected officials can decide whether a property tax increase should be passed to bail out the events center from a coronavirus-caused $2.25 million hole.
Speak up. The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners wants to hear from you before it determines whether to increase the tax levy by three-quarters of a cent, which would cost the average household about $30 this year.
In its defense, the events center does try to meet the needs of a large swath of the community. A look at the month of August shows a packed calendar in the coming weeks. There's barrel racing on Wednesday, a three-day antiques and flea market beginning Thursday and two weekend horse shows, not to mention food truck rodeos throughout the month.
And had the virus never infected the world, Lancaster Event Center was set to host the National High School Finals Rodeo in late July.
The high school rodeo was canceled, but that didn’t eliminate costs associated with the event — specifically, those related to capital improvements, including building a covered grandstand and creating 1,300 campsites on the fairgrounds at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
And therein lies the problem. In luring the high school rodeo to town, taxpayers invested millions, being promised by the event center the cost would be recouped from the rodeo, which would bring thousands of cash-spending people to Lincoln.
It never happened, and now the event center needs taxpayers to pour more money into making sure it stays afloat.
Under the proposal, the $2.25 million in property tax revenue would be split into $500,000 for a fairgrounds capital reserve and emergency fund, $350,000 to pay the first two years of interest on the rodeo improvements and $1.4 million to offset some of the $3.6 million in lodging tax revenues promised to the event center for rodeo improvements.
It's hard to justify going back to the well once more during these economically challenging times. It's even harder to set aside money for a rainy-day fund when we're in the midst of global downpours. Everybody has torn through their rainy-day funds and is hanging on, hoping there's an end in sight.
Essentially, this is a big ask -- something that's not lost on most of the county commissioners.
And that's where your opinion comes into play. Put your mouth where your money is. If you believe the Lancaster Event Center is worthy of another round of funding, then by all means say so.
Conversely, you're allowed to believe otherwise, that pouring more money into the event center is a bad idea.
Now is not the time to be hush on this topic. Our commissioners need to hear from you.
