Editorial, 8/4: Vaccines, masks just make good business sense

For all the talk of mask mandates and governmental regulation -- even overreach -- one simple fact is being forgotten.

Well before any elected or appointed official took a side in what has become more political war than medical debate, private businesses, entities and employers were calling on workers and customers to mask up.

Concert venues and event organizers were -- and are -- establishing their own protocols.

It was, is and will be their right to do that. Why, for all the controversy and political baggage that masks carry, would folks insist on their use?

They work.

COVID isn't going anywhere. And the people who really drive our economy want to protect their employees and their customers. Government leaders are presumed to act in the best interests of their constituents, but there are a lot of variables in their equation.

Businesses are expected to act in their own best interests. If they want you to mask up, it's probably because they want you to live to be a customer another day.