In 1954, the U.S. military built barracks in the then-far northwest corner of the city as part of the Lincoln Air Force Base. Twelve years later, the air base shut down and the barracks eventually became the Air Park Recreation Center.

Last month, the much-needed new Air Park Community Center opened at 4900 Mike Scholl St., not simply replacing the dilapidated six-decade-old barracks but creating a new multi-use facility that will enhance the Air Park community and, to some measure, revitalize the oft-overlooked neighborhood west of the Lincoln Airport.

Built for $10.5 million — from about $6.2 million in non-voter-approved bonds, nearly $1.4 million raised in a capital campaign, general fund dollars, keno funds and impact fees — the 25,000 square feet of new space includes a full-size gym, three fitness rooms, meeting spaces, a multi-purpose and game room, and, innovatively, a city library branch.

Previously co-located at Arnold Elementary, the Williams Branch faced challenges with security and hours. So it was moved to the community center, freeing up space in the increasingly crowded school and, importantly, creating easier access for library patrons and spaces for use by the community, including a fenced-in outdoor space with a chalk wall for kids or adults to write on.

Adding the library, which should increase its usage and that of the center, makes so much sense that the new community center should serve as a model for any similar future projects.

The programming at the old center — before and after-school programs, the open senior programs, rock-steady boxing for people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease and karate classes will move to the new center.

But the building will allow for more programs, including group fitness classes, dance classes and still-to-be designed programming in collaboration with the library.

Outside, there’s a playground with new equipment, a picnic shelter, an artificial turf playfield — that could also serve as a space for outdoor movies — and a walking trail, all elements that will add to the quality of neighborhood life, especially for families.

The old recreation center will soon be demolished. In its stead, for years to come, will be the Air Park Community Center, which deserves its name change for it will offer much more than a rec center and, we hope, will become a hub of neighborhood activities and programs that will bring together the Air Park community.