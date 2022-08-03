Editorial, 8/4, Funding of StarTran should come from those who use it

We can all agree that an efficient and dependable public transportation system is a key infrastructural component to any thriving city.

The challenge comes in how it is funded.

Should it be subsidized entirely by the city? Should it be self-sustaining? Or should there be a nominal ridership fee that combines rider and city support?

The StarTran Advisory Board — a group of citizens that weighs in on city bus route changes and operations — voted to oppose Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's budget proposal to end free bus fares, which were put in place during the pandemic.

Journal Star city reporter Margaret Reist wrote last week that the board voted 5-1 to reject the mayor’s proposal to reinstitute fares, though at rates lower than those before the pandemic, and voted unanimously to recommend a pilot program to continue fare-free busing for another two years.

A public hearing on the budget was held during Monday's City Council meeting and members of the bus community voiced their opinions, however it is expected that the council will side with the mayor.

We agree with the mayor.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said continuing no-fare busing — paid for with 2020 federal stimulus funds that will soon run out — would cost the city an estimated $1.2 million each year. Instituting the lower fare would decrease the city's financial obligation to $48,000 to $100,000 annually, she said.

That's a significant difference in the city budget.

A study done by a consultant as part of the city’s update to its Transportation Development Plan found no-fare busing would increase ridership by 28% to 41%.

Under the mayor’s proposal, regular bus fares would decrease from $1.75 to $1.25, paratransit rides from $3.50 to $2.50 and senior rates from 85 cents to 60 cents. Although ridership would initially decrease, the lower fares would eventually increase ridership by 0.7% — or about 18,000 riders, the study found.

There are mitigating factors that should be acknowledged, including the number of citizens from marginalized communities who rely on public transportation each day. In addition, if more people were to turn to public transportation, it would do a small part in the push toward combating the release of greenhouse gas emissions.

We'd hope concessions will be made to those in need, the Lincolnites who rely on StarTran each day to get to and from work or to run their daily errands.

For everyone else, asking them to pay a little more than a buck for a ride across town seems reasonable. And their daily investment adds perceived value to an oft-overlooked municipal amenity.

It forces everyone who uses StarTran to have some skin in the game -- and that's not a bad thing.