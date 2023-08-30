Less than three months after its inaugural flight took to the skies, Red Way's wings have been clipped.

The startup airline that had been providing service from the Lincoln Airport to places like Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, will cease operations Thursday, marking the end of a short and ultimately unsuccessful experiment.

Intended as a creative solution by the Lincoln Airport to complement a newly remodeled and expanded terminal, Red Way brought a degree of optimism for both travelers and the airport, which has had trouble finding another airline to start service.

Its premature departure, then, is disappointing -- and certainly frustrating for those who had already purchased tickets for future flights. Red Way, for its part, has assured affected customers will receive full refunds if they booked a flight departing after Thursday.

The defunct airline is right to address customers' concerns first, but questions still remain about the airline's demise.

Red Way burned through $2 million of a $3 million incentive fund provided through American Rescue Plan funds. While these were COVID dollars -- not funds diverted from general operating budgets of the city and county -- it is still taxpayer money. Nebraska Auditor Mike Foley said he intends to perform an audit.

While troubling, it's wrong to fall back on finger-pointing.

The airline, which had already begun to show cracks when it dropped a number of flights this summer, garnered wide support from both sides of the political spectrum, and for good reason.

When Delta Airlines dropped Lincoln flights last year, creative solutions had to be sought out to reinvigorate the city's airport, which inevitably loses travelers to Omaha.

Red Way, at first glance, seemed like that solution.

It launched with much fanfare in June, with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who was one of the inaugural passengers on a flight to Orlando, saying at the time, “this is a big day for the Lincoln Airport.”

Officials were optimistic, too, noting that 10,000 tickets were sold in the first two weeks of operation. In June and July, 13,000 passengers flew on Red Way.

But now, less than three months since it started, Lincoln is once again left with one fewer option to travel the country, and the airport's new terminal is left in a lurch.

The Red Way experiment failed to prove a hypothesis that everyone hoped to see realized: That Lincoln's airport could sustain a convenient and cost-effective airline with attractive destinations.

While this goal is still attainable, the Red Way lesson should guide future decisions at the Lincoln Airport, which we hope comes back stronger.