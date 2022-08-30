Editorial, 8/31: Oxford House vote a tricky issue for city

The Lincoln City Council had little choice but to approve the exception to zoning ordinances that will allow 14 unrelated people to live together in a sober-living house in the Near South neighborhood.
Federal Fair Housing Act guidelines require cities to allow “reasonable accommodations” – variances that don’t create undue administrative or financial burdens on the city or permanently alter land use and zoning plans – for people with disabilities. And federal courts have consistently ruled that those recovering from substance abuse qualify as disabled.
So the exception to the city’s ordinance that generally doesn’t allow for more than three unrelated people to live together unless they are in some sort of licensed care setting for the Oxford House at 1923 B St. was likely inevitable – either now or after the city lost the federal lawsuit which would have been filed had the exception been denied.
People are also reading…
That approval, however, should carry with it responsibilities on the part of Oxford House as well as the city.
Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for those in recovery, must be “good neighbors.” There is no reason to believe otherwise. But those who live in the house need to be responsible and not contribute to the problems cited by those who opposed the variance.
The larger issue created by the challenge to the ordinance is, however, trickier than it appears.
If the concern is 14 people living in a single structure adding to the population density of a neighborhood, the current ordinance would, for instance, allow parents with four (or more) of their own children and six foster children to legally live in the same house.
And regulated group homes can house up to 15 disabled adults or children, domestic shelters up to seven people and transitional housing for people getting out of prison up to six per unit or 12 per duplex.
Those homes, however, are located under rules about their proximity to other group homes, shelters or transitional-living homes.
The ordinance, which was developed in the 1960s and defines family as those related by blood, marriage or adoption living in a “single housekeeping unit” that can include two unrelated persons, is routinely violated, by say, four unrelated college students sharing a house.
And enforcement of the ordinance is rare, making it essentially meaningless. The city only investigates after it has received a complaint – about 20 to 30 come in each year – and proving a violation can be difficult.
So, it would behoove the city to examine the ordinance, along with neighborhood advocates, to make it workable in our college city in the 2020s, perhaps by altering some of its definitions, requiring distance between homes that would qualify for “reasonable accommodations” and determining what restrictions, if any, the city could put on what happens inside the homes.