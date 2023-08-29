It’s been 123 years since Nebraska and Minnesota played a football game on a Thursday.

It’s been 77 years since a Nebraska head coach began his Husker career on the road that just happened to be in Minneapolis.

It’s been five years since the last “new era” of Husker football.

All of three of those historical marks will be erased Thursday night when foot meets leather to kick off the Husker-Gopher matchup that’s the first game for new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, and the beginning of the latest hope-filled refresh for the storied NU program that has struggled for two decades.

The new landmarks, so to speak, will be witnessed in person by about 50,000 people, including hundreds of Husker fans, in Huntington Bank Stadium and hundreds of thousands more who will watch the game on Fox.

That TV audience will tune in, in part, because the Husker-Gopher tilt is one of the two top matchups of the night — the other is Florida and Utah. In part, it’s because it’s the only game on broadcast television.

And, in part, it is because Nebraska, which last played for a national championship in the 2002 Rose Bowl, is still a decent television draw, garnering bigger audiences for its games than many schools with far better records and far more success over the last 20 years.

Before the kickoff, however, Nebraska athletics will set a much bigger record that will likely stand for decades.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s Nebraska vs. Omaha match in Memorial Stadium, setting the NCAA volleyball attendance record. If Volleyball Day in Nebraska hits stadium capacity of 91,000, it will set a new U.S. attendance record for women’s sports, topping the 90,185 from the 1999 World Cup final between the U.S. and China.

Regardless of whether the record is set, Volleyball Day in Nebraska is evidence not only of Nebraska’s embrace of volleyball but of the Huskers’ fan base support of a winner, regardless of sport.

After a decade of disappointment, there is thankfully no overhyped “Frost Warning” to melt down this time, but the desire for a consistent winner is generating optimism for the gridiron Huskers to return to greatness in the Rhule era, a process that fans, the team and the university hope will begin Thursday in Minneapolis.