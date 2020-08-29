Editorial, 8/30: Amid COVID, smooth start for school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So far, so good -- at least for the first two weeks.

That’s how we see the operations of Lincoln Public Schools under coronavirus pandemic protocols that brought 80% of the more than 40,000 students back to school in mid-August while 8,000 remained at home, learning remotely.

First, and foremost, there hasn’t been a large outbreak of COVID-19 in any school. LPS’s Aug. 20-26 dashboard reported eight positive cases, 45 staff isolated or quarantined because of a positive test or close contact with COVID-19 and just 2% of students absent from in-person or remote learning for any kind of illness.

Given the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus, that could change at any time. But planned operations and, most importantly, classroom instruction are up and running and doing so successfully.

That said, some parents are reporting that remote learners are often a secondary concern as teachers teach to those in the classroom and don’t pay as much attention to those on the screen, who sometimes can’t see the teacher or hear well while watching on their Chromebooks at home.