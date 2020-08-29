Editorial, 8/30: Amid COVID, smooth start for school year

So far, so good -- at least for the first two weeks.
That’s how we see the operations of Lincoln Public Schools under coronavirus pandemic protocols that brought 80% of the more than 40,000 students back to school in mid-August while 8,000 remained at home, learning remotely.
First, and foremost, there hasn’t been a large outbreak of COVID-19 in any school. LPS’s Aug. 20-26 dashboard reported eight positive cases, 45 staff isolated or quarantined because of a positive test or close contact with COVID-19 and just 2% of students absent from in-person or remote learning for any kind of illness.
Given the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus, that could change at any time. But planned operations and, most importantly, classroom instruction are up and running and doing so successfully.
That said, some parents are reporting that remote learners are often a secondary concern as teachers teach to those in the classroom and don’t pay as much attention to those on the screen, who sometimes can’t see the teacher or hear well while watching on their Chromebooks at home.
That’s no fault of teachers, who are doing the best they can in a world turned upside down, where they have to simultaneously teach in person and on Zoom, monitor health and safety measures and keep themselves safe.
A system of dedicated Zoom teachers for each grade, eliminating the need for split teaching would have avoided that problem. While it’s unlikely such a change could be made immediately, it is worth considering establishing dedicated Zoom teachers as the pandemic moves into 2021 and a second semester of school.
Another classroom issue is also hovering around the system -- a shortage of substitute teachers.
Given that many substitutes are retired teachers, many at high risk for contracting the virus, the number of available subs was expected to be down for the fall. But the small number could make finding substitutes difficult if a large number of teachers have to leave the classroom because of the virus.
The overall impact on athletics remains to be seen. A positive COVID-19 case has sidelined the Lincoln East volleyball teams. They won’t be practicing or competing until Sept. 8, forcing games to be cancelled or rescheduled. That could repeatedly happen throughout the fall, upending football and other sports.
For now, however, Lincoln Public Schools’ return to class appears to be working as planned, keeping all involved safe, reducing any viral spread and, through the laudable efforts of teachers, educating students as close to normally as possible in the time of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.