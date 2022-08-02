Editorial, 8/3: Paving a path to more affordable housing in Lincoln

From the days before the Oregon trail, roads and land have been the magnet to draw families and jobs together into economic prosperity.

Trails and byways – made a couple of wheel ruts at a time -- became railroads and highways, culminating in one of the world’s most amazing publicly-funded networks: the interstate system.

Villages and cities — including Lincoln — eagerly platted maps, annexed land and paved roads using common tax dollars. Land was plentiful, streets were built and housing options, driven by demand, were available for everyone from the poor and the working class to the wealthy. This simple process created the foundation for one of the most powerful and innovative nations on earth.

But slowly things began to change.

The shared commitment to annexing land and building roads waned. In Lincoln and other cities, new priorities emerged which inarguably made the quality of life better like parks, libraries and trails. And there was some boondoggle mixed in with the boon – pet projects mixed in with the community good. The willingness to prioritize the basics — the “unsexy” cost of roads and annexation of land — was gradually discouraged and shifted to home builders. There was a certain appeal to have the developers, who stood to profit from new homes, cover the costs. But home-building, like any business, is profit-driven, and it’s not hard to see what happens when the price of building shared infrastructure factors into the cost of a home. Even affordable housing becomes less affordable.

Decades of spotty commitment have brought us to where we are now. Without city funding, one developer calculated that shared road expense could add $10,000 to the price of a home. The average cost of a new home now exceeds $400,000, and monthly rent for a new studio apartment exceeds $800 -- beyond the capacity of most in the workforce to afford and completely out of reach for low income families.

There are communities where land is scarce and municipal policies embrace density. They market a lifestyle attractive to some of our young professionals – places like Madison, Wisconsin, Portland, Oregon and Denver -- where the best they could afford was a tiny condominium, with hopes of stepping up to a townhouse or brownstone, but a slim chance to ever afford a home with a yard.

We have vibrant downtown that has shifted toward urban residential living. But Lincoln has ample room to grow – and build homes – for all. We can see it in flourishing cities with pro-annexation policies and a shared commitment to bear the cost of roads, resulting in housing costs still affordable by the workforce – places like Charlotte, Houston and many other sunbelt cities.

As we look into the future, we have a choice. We can remain on our current path. Or we can begin to creatively re-think our policies and shift back to a shared commitment to housing which the next generation can afford. It would be helpful to builders and taxpayers alike to have a well-reasoned and well-articulated city philosophy regarding annexation and infrastructure.