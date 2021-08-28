Editorial, 8/29: Yes, masks are inconvenient. But Lincoln's reinstituted mandate will help slow the virus.

Masks are back.
Their return, more than a year after they were first required to combat the coronavirus pandemic, was far from welcome. But it was largely inevitable as the delta variant sent the number of Lancaster County COVID-19 cases racing upward.
That surge has hospitals, in the words of Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth, which has seen record numbers of patients in its emergency room “bursting at the seams,” threatening the entire health care system
Troublingly, Lincoln Public Schools students accounted for some 14% of the county’s COVID-19 cases last week. That is evidence that the virus is now hitting younger people, who seemed less susceptible to earlier strains.
So the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department directed health measure requiring masks for all those 2 and older, superseded COVID health and safety measures that were implemented at Lincoln Public Schools, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Southeast Community College and the city’s other myriad educational institutions. Masks will wisely be required in schools.
Unlike last year, the mask mandate will also impact indoor events, including concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena and in local clubs and halls, and high school and college sporting events, like Husker volleyball, where the 8,000 or so who pack the Devaney Center will have to be masked up.
There is one substantial difference between this year and last. The current surge is, to large measure, a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are among those who have not been vaccinated. And those who haven’t had a vaccination account for an even higher percentage of those hospitalized and, sadly, dying from the virus.
That, however, means the surge can be combated with a needle. And the good news is that vaccinations are increasing. Lancaster County at last surpassed the 70% vaccination level, one of the targets set when the shots became available in January. And that percentage will almost certainly continue to rise.
Part of that expected increase will likely be attributed to last week’s FDA full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Many of the hesitant said they wouldn’t get a jab until the vaccine was no longer being administered under emergency status. Now, at least some of those will be rolling up their sleeves.
But part of the recent increase can be attributed not to government action and approval, but to private industry, which is increasingly requiring vaccination as a condition of employment and, in the case of concerts and other entertainment events, attendance.
As those vaccination numbers increase, the delta variant surge will run its course, as it has in states like Missouri where cases spiked then came down over a relatively short period of time.
For that reason, the new directed health measure expires Sept. 30. And if cases fall, we’ll be able to again put the masks away.
So, don’t grumble about the return of the masks. We’re all tired of them, and the complaints about impinging on some perceived personal liberty will be just as illconsidered the second time around.
Instead, mask up for a month and live with a little inconvenience so we can slow the surge and get back closer to “normal” as soon as possible.