Editorial, 8/29: Yes, masks are inconvenient. But Lincoln's reinstituted mandate will help slow the virus.

There is one substantial difference between this year and last. The current surge is, to large measure, a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are among those who have not been vaccinated. And those who haven’t had a vaccination account for an even higher percentage of those hospitalized and, sadly, dying from the virus.

That, however, means the surge can be combated with a needle. And the good news is that vaccinations are increasing. Lancaster County at last surpassed the 70% vaccination level, one of the targets set when the shots became available in January. And that percentage will almost certainly continue to rise.

Part of that expected increase will likely be attributed to last week’s FDA full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Many of the hesitant said they wouldn’t get a jab until the vaccine was no longer being administered under emergency status. Now, at least some of those will be rolling up their sleeves.

But part of the recent increase can be attributed not to government action and approval, but to private industry, which is increasingly requiring vaccination as a condition of employment and, in the case of concerts and other entertainment events, attendance.