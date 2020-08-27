Editorial, 8/28: Officer's shooting a reminder of debt we owe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine your job involves typing on a keyboard – not a stretch for most us.

Now imagine that every routine keystroke could injure or kill you. It probably won’t, but imagine you had to keep that possibility in the back of your mind every day.

That’s the reality of law enforcement, played out to tragic results Wednesday with the shooting of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, who was serving an arrest warrant.

Hererra remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, and two suspects are each being held on $1 million bond. One of the suspects was being served the warrant for second-degree assault in connection with a March 8 homicide.

In a summer when interaction between the police and public has been under scrutiny nationwide, it’s vital to note none of those issues were involved here. An officer serving a warrant was attacked without provocation or justification.

Everyone says it – including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Pete Ricketts in this case – but these sworn law enforcement officers do, in fact, put their lives on the line every day to make our community safer.