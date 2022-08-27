Editorial, 8/28: A really big deal for fans, Nebraska

Big money -- really big money -- will be coming to Nebraska Athletics in a few years. As in somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million a year, starting in 2025.
That’s the estimated distribution per school distribution from the Big Ten conference’s new media rights deal announced recently.
The record-setting agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC, which goes into effect next year and will take a couple years to reach the full payout to the soon-to-be 16 member schools, will, over its seven years pay out $7 billion to $8 billion to the conference.
In fairness, a percentage of that newly realized revenue – as much as $40 million more than the schools are now receiving, should be shared with the “student athletes,” a proposal Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said is being discussed.
There are, of course, concerns that the schools directly paying athletes would make them employees. But the distribution, which should extend in some form across all sports, men’s and women’s, could be done either through the conference or by “supersizing” scholarships.
With the Aug. 18 announcement of the media rights deal and the moves of USC an UCLA to the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference set to take place over the next couple years, Nebraska and its fans should be thankful that, 12 years ago, then Chancellor Harvey Perlman guided the Big Red out of the Big 12.
Suffice it to say that, even though the Huskers have struggled to be consistently competitive in the Big Ten in football and men’s basketball, remaining or moving back to the Big 12, as some have suggested, would have left Nebraska out in the Arctic cold with former Big 8 brethren Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Colorado.
The financial windfall and the creation of two “superconferences” that will change the nature of college athletics, especially football, have generated most of the late summer discussion among media, administrators and fans.
But the biggest impact of the media rights deal that Husker fans will experience on Saturdays starting next fall is the severing of the conference’s, and thereby Nebraska’s, relationship with ABC and ESPN.
The Big Ten has been on ESPN for 40, which is nothing compared to Nebraska, which has been an ABC staple since the network broadcast first- year coach Bob Devaney and the Huskers’ 36-34 win over Miami in the Gotham Bowl in Yankee Stadium in 1962.
Decades of classic games have followed on the network and on ESPN, including, of course, the 1971 Game of the Century against Oklahoma. In fact, Nebraska developed such a close relationship with ABC and its play-by-play legend that the bathroom in the television portion of the Memorial Stadium press boxes is named “The Keith Jackson Toilet Facility.”
While breaking ESPN’s stranglehold on college football will, in the long run, benefit the sport, Nebraskans and the Huskers' nationwide legion of fans will have to learn to tune into NBC and CBS, where the Huskers have rarely appeared and get NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, as well as watching even more Fox and BTN to see the Big Red in action.
That will definitely be different. But it’s a change that will literally payoff for Nebraska, and its fans, thanks to the unprecedented media rights deal.