Editorial, 8/28: A really big deal for fans, Nebraska

Big money -- really big money -- will be coming to Nebraska Athletics in a few years. As in somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million a year, starting in 2025.

That’s the estimated distribution per school distribution from the Big Ten conference’s new media rights deal announced recently.

The record-setting agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC, which goes into effect next year and will take a couple years to reach the full payout to the soon-to-be 16 member schools, will, over its seven years pay out $7 billion to $8 billion to the conference.

In fairness, a percentage of that newly realized revenue – as much as $40 million more than the schools are now receiving, should be shared with the “student athletes,” a proposal Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said is being discussed.

There are, of course, concerns that the schools directly paying athletes would make them employees. But the distribution, which should extend in some form across all sports, men’s and women’s, could be done either through the conference or by “supersizing” scholarships.

With the Aug. 18 announcement of the media rights deal and the moves of USC an UCLA to the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference set to take place over the next couple years, Nebraska and its fans should be thankful that, 12 years ago, then Chancellor Harvey Perlman guided the Big Red out of the Big 12.

Suffice it to say that, even though the Huskers have struggled to be consistently competitive in the Big Ten in football and men’s basketball, remaining or moving back to the Big 12, as some have suggested, would have left Nebraska out in the Arctic cold with former Big 8 brethren Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Colorado.

The financial windfall and the creation of two “superconferences” that will change the nature of college athletics, especially football, have generated most of the late summer discussion among media, administrators and fans.

But the biggest impact of the media rights deal that Husker fans will experience on Saturdays starting next fall is the severing of the conference’s, and thereby Nebraska’s, relationship with ABC and ESPN.

The Big Ten has been on ESPN for 40, which is nothing compared to Nebraska, which has been an ABC staple since the network broadcast first- year coach Bob Devaney and the Huskers’ 36-34 win over Miami in the Gotham Bowl in Yankee Stadium in 1962.

Decades of classic games have followed on the network and on ESPN, including, of course, the 1971 Game of the Century against Oklahoma. In fact, Nebraska developed such a close relationship with ABC and its play-by-play legend that the bathroom in the television portion of the Memorial Stadium press boxes is named “The Keith Jackson Toilet Facility.”

While breaking ESPN’s stranglehold on college football will, in the long run, benefit the sport, Nebraskans and the Huskers' nationwide legion of fans will have to learn to tune into NBC and CBS, where the Huskers have rarely appeared and get NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, as well as watching even more Fox and BTN to see the Big Red in action.

That will definitely be different. But it’s a change that will literally payoff for Nebraska, and its fans, thanks to the unprecedented media rights deal.

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government.

That’s a particularly important right in Nebraska, where, with our unique unicameral legislature, the petition initiatives stand in as the “second house,” allowing the people to in some cases, like the abolition of the death penalty, reverse a legislative decision and, in others, like Medicaid expansion and casino gambling, force the state to enact policies that the Legislature and governor have rejected.\

Too often, however, the power of the people is being short circuited as petitions are rejected by the Secretary of State in statewide campaigns or locally, election commissioners or county clerks and, in some cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court for reasons other than failing to obtain enough qualified signatures.

The 2020 petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, for example, gathered nearly 200,000 signatures. But the Supreme Court barred the measure from going before the voters, ruling that the language violated the state’s single subject rule.

This year, the medical marijuana drive again gathered enough signatures, but ran afoul of that petitions to have signatures of 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot. That case remains tied up in federal court, with circulators challenging the constitutionality of the county-by-county requirements.

Most recently, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that petitions to “Let Lincoln Vote” on a proposed city fairness ordinance could not be verified because they did not include a statement indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Each rejection, including those of other campaigns who have had their petitions nullified, thwart the will of the voters through bureaucratic rules and regulations based on state laws that are, it seems, designed to make the petition process as difficult as possible and preserve the power of the Legislature and local governments.

There are, however, solutions to end most rejections for reasons other than failing to attain enough signatures.

The simplest of those would set up a process under which petitions are submitted to either the Secretary of State or local election officials for review before they are circulated.

Such reviews could then pinpoint problems with the petition language – e.g. the two subjects and the lack of the statement about paid or volunteer circulators — and allow organizers to craft a petition that would be approved when submitted for signature verification.

As for the county-by-county requirement, state law could be changed to alter the signature requirements, either by simply setting a percentage needed for the entire state, which would be ideal, or by broadening the areas counted for signatures, for example, by requiring a percentage of signatures by Congressional District rather than county.

Either would alter the current undemocratic inequality that gives a single voter in Arthur County the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as 1,216 signatories in Douglas County.

Together those changes, which would require legislative and local government action and funding, would fix many of the petition process problems and, in doing so, restore and preserve the power of the people that is a key element in our state and local democracy.

