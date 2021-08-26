Editorial, 8/27: Rankings show exciting growth, the need to keep young workers

Their growth also points to the responsibility Lincoln now has to foster an environment that attracts -- and maintains -- a talented workforce by providing appealing quality-of-life amenities to those who are here and might decide to relocate here, choose to be here, in the Capital City.

With an unemployment rate that last week slipped below 2%, the competition to retain key players in an organization is more fierce than ever.

Meanwhile, neighboring metro areas in the region like Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City -- all of which are bigger and can provide more amenities -- provide additional choices and opportunity for young workers.

We need to continue working toward fostering accepting and tolerant workplaces that promote equality, diversity and opportunity.

We need to continue working on providing affordable housing, be it houses for first-time buyers or reasonably priced apartments. Housing and a first-rate school district are necessities that go a long way in attracting young families to come here and consider putting down roots.

And we need to continue looking for ways to keep our young, bright minds from choosing to go elsewhere upon entering the workforce.