Editorial, 8/27: Rankings show exciting growth, the need to keep young workers

There's far more economically to Lincoln -- and Nebraska, for that matter -- than just agriculture.
A total of 32 in-state companies, including seven in Lincoln, were named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies this year.
Lincoln had seven make the list last year, too. That's pretty impressive for a city of its size.
It speaks to the city's entrepreneurial spirit and its business-friendly environment that's spurred on by a world-renowned university and the innovative minds needed to nurture an idea and grow it into something that can be considered special in the marketplace.
KPI Ninja, a health care analytics company, is a great example of this. Ranked No. 448 on the list, it grew its revenue 1,097% over the past three years to earn a place on Inc.'s list for the first time ever.
"To get us here, it has taken an immensely talented team with a true belief in our mission," said Vineeth Yeddula, KPI Ninja's CEO. "Our opportunity now is to capitalize on our position and together with our partners, continue to demonstrate the power of health data."
KPI Ninja's growth is exciting, as is the emergence of burgeoning enterprises like CompanyCam, Red Thread Creative, Berry Law Firm, Nature's Logic, DataVizion and Vivayic -- all of which made it onto Inc.'s list of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing companies this year.
Their growth also points to the responsibility Lincoln now has to foster an environment that attracts -- and maintains -- a talented workforce by providing appealing quality-of-life amenities to those who are here and might decide to relocate here, choose to be here, in the Capital City.
With an unemployment rate that last week slipped below 2%, the competition to retain key players in an organization is more fierce than ever.
Meanwhile, neighboring metro areas in the region like Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City -- all of which are bigger and can provide more amenities -- provide additional choices and opportunity for young workers.
We need to continue working toward fostering accepting and tolerant workplaces that promote equality, diversity and opportunity.
We need to continue working on providing affordable housing, be it houses for first-time buyers or reasonably priced apartments. Housing and a first-rate school district are necessities that go a long way in attracting young families to come here and consider putting down roots.
And we need to continue looking for ways to keep our young, bright minds from choosing to go elsewhere upon entering the workforce.
This segment of the workforce represents our building blocks for the future. They are the community leaders and company executives in the years to come.
Keeping them here is essential in maintaining where we are as a city -- and where we want to be in the years to come.
