Nebraskans who care about higher education got a disappointing surprise Tuesday when University of Nebraska President Ted Carter was named president of Ohio State University.

During his introductory news conference at Ohio State, Carter, who is facing another round of painful budget cuts at NU that could very well end programs at the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses, said he wasn’t leaving Nebraska because he was unhappy.

“I loved working at Nebraska,” he said. “I’m not leaving there disgruntled, unhappy about anything. It’s a tough job.”

And, it is notable that he will remain at NU through the end of the year to try to complete, at least in part, some of the work he has begun and continue his steady, forward-looking leadership that has transformed the university for the 21st century.

Carter did not, as some have maintained, abandon Nebraska or renege on some kind of unspoken commitment. Nor is his departure directly linked to any lack of support for NU from Gov. Jim Pillen or the Legislature, which has cut the system budget throughout Carter’s four-year tenure.

Rather, Carter, like several NU presidents and top campus administrators before him, left for a better job, both in terms of size and prestige of the institution he will be leading and in compensation.

The former is evident in the U.S. News and World Report rankings of colleges and universities. Ohio State is at No. 49 in national universities and at No. 16 in public schools. Nebraska is ranked No. 151 nationally and No. 72 among public schools.

Major college presidents have now — like football coaches before them — cracked the seven-figure income line. Carter’s Nebraska compensation is $1.5 million. He will make half a million dollars a year more in Columbus.

There is constant intense competition for top college administrators. NU Regent Tim Clare told the Journal Star that Carter “has been offered jobs by schools across the country since he's been here," Clare said. "He has turned every one of them down until today."

Carter credits the team around him. But his success in a brief time at the university doomed NU and the state to having to replace him, either now or in the very near future.

Unlike football coaches, university presidents J.B. Milliken, Hank Bounds and now Carter leave Nebraska winners, heading for greener pastures.

If that is Nebraska’s lot, the regents and other education and state officials who will be involved in the search for Carter’s successor could lean into it:

Sell NU as a great place to make a difference, a great place to live and work and, if necessary, a great place to succeed and advance a career. The days of a president serving 10 or 20 years appear to be over.

And, if a series of outstanding administrators like Carter can be recruited to spend a few years at NU, that may not be so bad.