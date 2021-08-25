Editorial, 8/26: Environmental Trust shake-up putting politics in wrong place

The decision to use the group’s grants to fund the installation of ethanol blenders at privately owned gas stations marked a clear departure from the agency’s past grants. The higher-rated grant applications that were passed over, including a restoration of saline wetlands near Lincoln, represented the types of projects the Environmental Trust has previously funded.

And the board’s shift on conservation easements – which aim to preserve private property, often by taking it out of agricultural production – has changed the composition to the board. Gov. Pete Ricketts has declined to renew the appointments of at least one member who supported conservation easements, which have been criticized in some rural counties for taking land off the tax rolls.

Regardless of the arguments that can be made for these as matters of policy, the debates surrounding the Environmental Trust are now focused on people – rather than the nature that the group is statutorily supposed to conserve, enhance and restore.