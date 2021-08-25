Editorial, 8/26: Environmental Trust shake-up putting politics in wrong place

Amid the turnover and controversy roiling the Nebraska Environmental Trust that’s now led to the resignation of its executive director, it’s worth examining the group’s stated intent.
In 1992, the Legislature established the body for the purpose of “conserving, enhancing, and restoring the natural physical and biological environment in Nebraska, including the air, land, ground water and surface water, flora and fauna, prairies and forests, wildlife and wildlife habitat, and natural areas of aesthetic or scenic values.”
That purpose enshrined in state law must be the lens through which Nebraskans examine the Environmental Trust’s role, following an evident shift in priorities in recent years. Furthermore, it must also serve as a reminder that not all things government touches need to be politicized.
Clean air, fresh water and preservation of Nebraska’s diverse wildlife and habitat aren’t items that belong to a political party or ideology; they’re matters of principle that matter to Nebraskans of all stripes.
These natural goals benefit all and should accordingly transcend any artificial boundaries humans have created.
Consider the matters of policy that have sparked much of the frustration, most notably by a group of former state senators and other leaders instrumental in the establishment of the Environmental Trust.
The decision to use the group’s grants to fund the installation of ethanol blenders at privately owned gas stations marked a clear departure from the agency’s past grants. The higher-rated grant applications that were passed over, including a restoration of saline wetlands near Lincoln, represented the types of projects the Environmental Trust has previously funded.
And the board’s shift on conservation easements – which aim to preserve private property, often by taking it out of agricultural production – has changed the composition to the board. Gov. Pete Ricketts has declined to renew the appointments of at least one member who supported conservation easements, which have been criticized in some rural counties for taking land off the tax rolls.
Regardless of the arguments that can be made for these as matters of policy, the debates surrounding the Environmental Trust are now focused on people – rather than the nature that the group is statutorily supposed to conserve, enhance and restore.
The 15 years of service Mark Brohman gave the Environmental Trust – more than half of its existence – as its executive director involved tens of millions of dollars of lottery revenues being directed toward a productive purpose in all 93 counties. Yet two board members refused to tell an Omaha World-Herald reporter if Brohman had resigned voluntarily or was asked to do so.
Though a board that awards grants will always generate complaints, the apparent injection of politics into the Environmental Trust’s actions is taking away from another stated goal for the greater good: “encompass(ing) the vision of all Nebraskans … in achieving the collective environmental goals of Nebraska's citizens.”