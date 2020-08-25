Editorial, 8/26: Another victory for developing Victory Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Go forward, go fast,” Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr said of a plan to move services for area senior citizens from the downtown Aging Partners facility to Victory Park, the evolving Veterans Affairs Hospital grounds.

To that we say, amen.

The plan to move out of the aging Aging Partners building at Ninth and O streets is attractive for many reasons and unappealing for only one.

County board Chairman Sean Flowerday hit on the lone downside: The Lincoln Seniors Foundation, city and county own the current Aging Partners building, which will be sold. Proceeds will pay for improvements at the Victory Park site, but the city and county will be only tenants, not owners, of the facility, and they’ll be out their investment at the end of a 100-year lease.

But a century is a long time, and in the meantime, this project does a lot of good.

The move gets senior programming and services out of building that’s got sewer and ceiling problems. The move will keep patrons, staffers and taxpayers from getting soaked.