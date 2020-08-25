Editorial, 8/26: Another victory for developing Victory Park

“Go forward, go fast,” Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr said of a plan to move services for area senior citizens from the downtown Aging Partners facility to Victory Park, the evolving Veterans Affairs Hospital grounds.
To that we say, amen.
The plan to move out of the aging Aging Partners building at Ninth and O streets is attractive for many reasons and unappealing for only one.
County board Chairman Sean Flowerday hit on the lone downside: The Lincoln Seniors Foundation, city and county own the current Aging Partners building, which will be sold. Proceeds will pay for improvements at the Victory Park site, but the city and county will be only tenants, not owners, of the facility, and they’ll be out their investment at the end of a 100-year lease.
But a century is a long time, and in the meantime, this project does a lot of good.
The move gets senior programming and services out of building that’s got sewer and ceiling problems. The move will keep patrons, staffers and taxpayers from getting soaked.
While it might seem counter-intuitive, moving senior services from the center of town to Lincoln’s east side – 70th and O streets – actually makes the place more accessible. With ample space for parking and bus service to the front door, it will make it a lot easier for seniors who don’t have to navigate downtown parking or a walk from a bus stop.
Sited at Victory Park, the center will share grounds with the redeveloped Veterans Affairs Hospital. The east side of town, just south on 70th Street, is also home to clinics, doctors’ offices, surgical centers and CHI St. Elizabeth.
A remodeled site also brings the fitness center under the same roof as the rest of the facilities. Currently, the downtown fitness center is five blocks away.
Tammy Ward, a city councilwoman and former Seniors Foundation executive director, said, “It’s a one-stop project, and Lincoln could model this across the country.”
Getting its start more than 15 years ago, Victory Park – its facilities for veterans and now seniors in general – is blossoming. In a politically fractured time, taking better care of our veterans and our seniors is a priority we can all get behind, particularly when it makes strategic and fiscal sense.
