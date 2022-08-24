 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial, 8/25: Trip to Ireland is far more than another football game

NU football news conference, 8.21

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference Sunday at Memorial Stadium. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Scott Frost has called this week a business trip. We get it. When you're paid millions to return the Huskers to the top of the college football world, every waking minute should be considered business.

Add to that a recurring theme that this is a make-or-break year for Frost’s tenure as coach. And it’s a crucial time to alter the trajectory of the Husker football program.

With that as a backdrop, Frost’s businesslike approach is understandable. Football coaches tend to be myopic in their preparation for any game, but the opener, against a conference foe, in a pivotal season raises the stakes.

And this opener, the fifth for Frost as coach of the Huskers, isn’t at home. It’s away. Far away.

The team flew out Monday. Their week will be packed with the usual practices amid some rather unusual circumstance – a 6-hour time difference and different sights, sounds, surroundings and food.

People are also reading…

While Frost wants to keep the focus on the game, also said, “I think it’s a mistake to go over there and have the guys’ minds on football 24/7 because that’s how you get tight.”

Perhaps there’s a deeper message for fans in that little bit of coachspeak. And perhaps starting this season 4,000 miles away, far from the sounds and smells of tailgating, puts an exclamation point on that wisdom for players and fans alike.

Nothing like travel reminds us how big our world is and how many things might matter more than a blown third-down play or a muffed punt.

For many players and fans, this great red migration to the Emerald Isle will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The four hours they spend in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium may be the least memorable part of the trip.

Win or lose, life will go on. The University of North Dakota will show up the next Saturday for the home opener. And then Georgia Southern. And after that Oklahoma.

Fans will question play calls, bemoan officiating, debate depth charts and speculate on what Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks of the performance of Frost and his retooled coaching staff.

But, with some luck, the perspective gained by players through this trip will serve them well as they face the inevitable adversity involved in a college football season and life after that.

And that perspective can be an example for all of us as we ride the roller coaster that Husker football has been.

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government.

That’s a particularly important right in Nebraska, where, with our unique unicameral legislature, the petition initiatives stand in as the “second house,” allowing the people to in some cases, like the abolition of the death penalty, reverse a legislative decision and, in others, like Medicaid expansion and casino gambling, force the state to enact policies that the Legislature and governor have rejected.\

Too often, however, the power of the people is being short circuited as petitions are rejected by the Secretary of State in statewide campaigns or locally, election commissioners or county clerks and, in some cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court for reasons other than failing to obtain enough qualified signatures.

The 2020 petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, for example, gathered nearly 200,000 signatures. But the Supreme Court barred the measure from going before the voters, ruling that the language violated the state’s single subject rule.

This year, the medical marijuana drive again gathered enough signatures, but ran afoul of that petitions to have signatures of 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot. That case remains tied up in federal court, with circulators challenging the constitutionality of the county-by-county requirements.

Most recently, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that petitions to “Let Lincoln Vote” on a proposed city fairness ordinance could not be verified because they did not include a statement indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Each rejection, including those of other campaigns who have had their petitions nullified, thwart the will of the voters through bureaucratic rules and regulations based on state laws that are, it seems, designed to make the petition process as difficult as possible and preserve the power of the Legislature and local governments.

There are, however, solutions to end most rejections for reasons other than failing to attain enough signatures.

The simplest of those would set up a process under which petitions are submitted to either the Secretary of State or local election officials for review before they are circulated.

Such reviews could then pinpoint problems with the petition language – e.g. the two subjects and the lack of the statement about paid or volunteer circulators — and allow organizers to craft a petition that would be approved when submitted for signature verification.

As for the county-by-county requirement, state law could be changed to alter the signature requirements, either by simply setting a percentage needed for the entire state, which would be ideal, or by broadening the areas counted for signatures, for example, by requiring a percentage of signatures by Congressional District rather than county.

Either would alter the current undemocratic inequality that gives a single voter in Arthur County the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as 1,216 signatories in Douglas County.

Together those changes, which would require legislative and local government action and funding, would fix many of the petition process problems and, in doing so, restore and preserve the power of the people that is a key element in our state and local democracy.

