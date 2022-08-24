Editorial, 8/25: Trip to Ireland is far more than another football game

Scott Frost has called this week a business trip. We get it. When you're paid millions to return the Huskers to the top of the college football world, every waking minute should be considered business.
Add to that a recurring theme that this is a make-or-break year for Frost’s tenure as coach. And it’s a crucial time to alter the trajectory of the Husker football program.
With that as a backdrop, Frost’s businesslike approach is understandable. Football coaches tend to be myopic in their preparation for any game, but the opener, against a conference foe, in a pivotal season raises the stakes.
And this opener, the fifth for Frost as coach of the Huskers, isn’t at home. It’s away. Far away.
The team flew out Monday. Their week will be packed with the usual practices amid some rather unusual circumstance – a 6-hour time difference and different sights, sounds, surroundings and food.
While Frost wants to keep the focus on the game, also said, “I think it’s a mistake to go over there and have the guys’ minds on football 24/7 because that’s how you get tight.”
Perhaps there’s a deeper message for fans in that little bit of coachspeak. And perhaps starting this season 4,000 miles away, far from the sounds and smells of tailgating, puts an exclamation point on that wisdom for players and fans alike.
Nothing like travel reminds us how big our world is and how many things might matter more than a blown third-down play or a muffed punt.
For many players and fans, this great red migration to the Emerald Isle will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The four hours they spend in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium may be the least memorable part of the trip.
Win or lose, life will go on. The University of North Dakota will show up the next Saturday for the home opener. And then Georgia Southern. And after that Oklahoma.
Fans will question play calls, bemoan officiating, debate depth charts and speculate on what Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks of the performance of Frost and his retooled coaching staff.
But, with some luck, the perspective gained by players through this trip will serve them well as they face the inevitable adversity involved in a college football season and life after that.
And that perspective can be an example for all of us as we ride the roller coaster that Husker football has been.