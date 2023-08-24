Saturday and Sunday, the Blue Angels are expected to draw as many as 300,000 people to the Capital City for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport.

Thursday, more than 12,000 people will pack Pinnacle Bank Arena for its long sold-out 10th anniversary concert by Zach Bryan.

And Wednesday, 90,000 people will fill Memorial Stadium, setting an all-time record attendance for college volleyball at Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

That’s at least 400,000 people, some 100,000 more than the city’s population, who will take part in 2023’s biggest attendance week for Lincoln sports and entertainment. But a good share of that 400,000, perhaps upward of 30%, won’t be from Lincoln.

They’ll come from around Nebraska and the region, generating business for the city’s restaurants and bars, hotels, convenience stores and retailers as the events inject the equivalent of a Nebraska home game or two into the local economy a couple weeks before the Huskers play their first 2023 game at Memorial Stadium.

That, of course, is a very good thing for the city, and a payoff for its development of the arena and the surrounding Haymarket district, the state’s unique long-running passion for volleyball and the efforts by the airport and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

But, perhaps more importantly, the events are a very good thing for those who will attend or, in the case of the airshow, watch from a distance, for they’re bringing the world’s top flight demonstration squadron to the city for the first time since 2016, and one of music’s hottest stars in the country-adjacent Bryan.

And Volleyball Day will showcase not only the beloved Husker volleyball team but those of Omaha, the Big Red’s opponent, and of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wayne State College, who will meet in the opening match.

The good news for the airshow and volleyball is that, after a week that repeatedly saw temperatures top the 100 degrees and heat indexes cross the 110-degree mark, the forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday and 90 on Wednesday.

So the message here: Enjoy the events that are part of what makes the good life in Lincoln.