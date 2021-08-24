Editorial, 8/25: Community must respond to overdoses

Consider the alarm sounded.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez took to the podium last week, and it wasn't about COVID. She was announcing a public health alert over a disturbing upswing in drug overdoses. Fifty people in a 30-day span experienced overdoses, claiming the lives of six people and an unborn child.

"Overdoses are not new to Lincoln, Nebraska, but the severity and numbers are. We have people dying from this," acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

The bulk of the overdoses have been linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl, an opioid. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tracked a national trend for several years that now seems to have arrived in Lincoln.

Cocaine overdoses nationally have risen steadily since 2013, up by more than 25% each year. Eighty percent of those involved an opioid mixed in, and in three of every four of those cases, it was fentanyl.

Now this horrible trend has Lincoln in its grip.

Police and health care leaders talked about Narcan, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdoses in many cases. And they talked about the state statute that protects from liability a person seeking help for him or herself or others.