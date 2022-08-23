 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial, 8/24: Efforts bolster rural health care, Nebraska's future

Bryan telemedicine

Dr. Asha Schweitzer talks with a patient being treated at a rural Nebraska hospital. Thanks to expanded use of telehealth services, Bryan Health now works with 10 additional hospitals in Nebraska and one in Iowa to offer acute pulmonary care and now has 13 total outpatient clinics in Nebraska and one in Iowa.

 Bryan Health, Courtesy photo

Keeping Nebraska strong means keeping rural Nebraska strong. And that means keeping rural Nebraskans strong. And healthy.

That's why the recent Board of Regents approval of a plan to spend the $50 million appropriated by the Legislature for an expansion of the Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is such good news.

The $50 million will be combined with another $35 million raised by the university through private donations to train health care providers to combat a shortage predicted everywhere but even worse in rural areas.

Health care "is the future of all of these communities. We should do things that only the university can solve. There's no one else in the state of Nebraska who can do this," said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen. 

Addressing a nursing shortage is part of the initial phase of the project, which is being tackled jointly by UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A second phase will add programs for physicians, pharmacists and public health professionals. 

People are also reading…

A UNMC report, updated every two years, called the Status of Nebraska Health Care Workforce, showed that 14 of the state's 93 counties didn't have a single primary care physician, only 19 had an internal medicine specialist and 38 had a licensed OB-GYN. 

Those number are scary for a population that skews older than more urban areas of the state. And they are scary for any family looking to relocate to a less populous part of the state.

The goal of this work, UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold said, is to build a system that will ensure a bright long-term future for health care in Nebraska.

A story by the Journal Star's Matt Olberding delved into another solution -- perhaps a more immediate one -- to a crisis in care providers, the use of telehealth, delivering care through screens whenever possible.

The promise of telehealth, especially in sparsely populated areas, was evident for some time, but providers like Bryan Health, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine accelerated programs with COVID. 

Things like virtual waiting rooms and virtual nursing visits increase efficiency and help stretched staff reach more patients in more places. As technology evolves and makes more treatment options possible, it will be important that broadband and other connections become more robust. That will need to remain a priority for lawmakers and technology companies. 

The university system and the state's other leading care providers, each in their own ways, are working to make the most of new technology to get care where it's needed to those who need it most.

By doing so, they will make for healthier Nebraskans, who will make a healthier Nebraska. 

