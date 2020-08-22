Editorial, 8/23: Return of arts a step in the right direction

On July 30, the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a dance recital, the first of a series of performances by dancers from a pair of local studios, some which drew more than 500 people.
Three days later, The Beach Boys played Pinewood Bowl, the first major concert in Lincoln in five months.
Those events are believed to be the first of their kind in the country since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters and ended concerts in March.
Friday, the Grand, East Park and SouthPointe cinemas, owned by the Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatre chain, and the Ross Media Arts Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will bring movies back to Lincoln.
Next week, the Hub & Soul music series will be back at Union Plaza, with local bands and solo artists playing for a few hundred people in the city park.
Next month, the Lied will become one of the only performing arts centers to present a fall season of performances of music, theater and comedy.
“It gives me some joy to be able to provide the arts in this kind of situation because I know for myself the arts brings so much happiness to me, being able to hear live music and, and see performances,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “I think we're all missing that. It's not the same watching a screen.”
Indeed, we are missing that.
But Lincoln is getting arts and entertainment back much sooner than the vast majority of cities because of two related factors.
First, Lincoln and Lancaster County have, through directed health measures, including the wearing of masks, largely contained the coronavirus, keeping the COVID-19 case numbers and the infection rate low and, thereby, reducing the risk of attending shows of all kinds.
Second, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has worked with the venues to create plans to safely reopen, with socially distanced seating, required sanitation, minimal touching and -- here it is again -- patrons wearing masks.
Those reopenings, outdoor shows at area wineries and events like the Municipal Band performances at the Antelope Park bandshell, have created bright spots in the gloom of “nothing to do, nowhere to go” pandemic.
They also point to the future of a full return of arts and entertainment, a vital element in our lives and community. For now, they mark an important step forward, providing opportunities to get out and, safely, enjoy life.
After five months at home, that’s a very good thing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.