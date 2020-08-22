Editorial, 8/23: Return of arts a step in the right direction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 30, the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a dance recital, the first of a series of performances by dancers from a pair of local studios, some which drew more than 500 people.

Three days later, The Beach Boys played Pinewood Bowl, the first major concert in Lincoln in five months.

Those events are believed to be the first of their kind in the country since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters and ended concerts in March.

Friday, the Grand, East Park and SouthPointe cinemas, owned by the Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatre chain, and the Ross Media Arts Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will bring movies back to Lincoln.

Next week, the Hub & Soul music series will be back at Union Plaza, with local bands and solo artists playing for a few hundred people in the city park.

Next month, the Lied will become one of the only performing arts centers to present a fall season of performances of music, theater and comedy.