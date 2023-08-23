When Lincoln Public Schools opened Standing Bear High School last week, the district reached a milestone in the process.

The city's eighth high school is the last school to be built with funds from the $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 to build Standing Bear, Lincoln Northwest High School and Robinson Elementary.

Three years since that bond was passed, all three of those schools are complete — Lincoln Northwest and Robinson opened last year.

Considering the construction challenges the district faced, the fact that students are inside all three buildings in 2023 is impressive.

Time for officials to breathe a sigh of relief.

Certainly, it wasn't perfect. Robinson opened in the fall of 2022 two weeks late due to construction delays. Lincoln Northwest wasn't completely finished when it opened, either. Its auditorium faced significant delays, for example. And surely there are finishing touches still needed at Standing Bear.

But when LPS floated its bond issue in February 2020, it made a promise to complete the schools on time and in the way they were presented to voters.

The district has followed through on that promise.

There was, indeed, some luck involved.

The bond election was held just weeks before the pandemic shuttered schools. If it had been delayed, LPS may have faced significant challenges convincing voters to fund the $290 million bond as presented.

That isn't to say LPS dodged the pandemic. COVID's impacts on the labor market and supply chain further complicated construction projects and increased costs.

LPS, however, has prudently managed its bond projects — which also include renovations at other schools, indoor air quality revamps and more — to ensure the district didn't spend beyond its means.

Back in January, LPS reported that 90% of projects under the bond had been bid out and were still within its budget.

"Given all of the chaos of the supply chain and such, I think we're still in a good position in that we're having the conversation about the work that we've promised, the $290 million we promised," Lincoln Board of Education President Lanny Boswell said back then.

The impacts of the bond go beyond the classroom, too: Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear are both home to athletic complexes shared by city schools.

While work remains to completely wrap up the bond work, the opening of Standing Bear last week was a symbolic bookend to a truly transformative bond issue, in which promises were made — and more importantly — promises were kept.