Editorial, 8/22: Census spells demographic shifts, welcome news for Nebraska

Every 10 years, our national census tells a story of a changing country, something it’s done since the infant United States of America completed the endeavor for the first time in 1790.
This time around, in Nebraska, it’s a story of near-record growth, fueled by continued migration into urban areas and increasing diversity – two things that must be reflected as the Cornhusker State continues marching into the future.
The nine municipalities – and 14 of the top 16 – that grew at the fastest clip the last decade are all located within in the Lincoln or Omaha metropolitan areas. Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties gained more population, while the 90 others lost residents. And only one county west of Kearney, tiny Thomas County in the Sandhills, added population between 2010 and today.
Results of those changes will affect all Nebraskans, no matter where they call home.
For the Legislature, that means ensuring equitable representation from border to border.
Nebraska’s state senators unfortunately lacked the political will to establish a fairer means of drawing lines for elected offices. But they must ensure their constituents don’t again endure the partisan shenanigans that overshadowed the 2011 redistricting process for pure, though fleeting, political gain.
Senators from rural districts and farm groups have advocated protecting seats in sparsely populated areas because of the importance of agriculture in this state. While those entities are correct in recognizing the state’s leading industry, that clout cannot be used to reduce or silence the voices of people in the cities, which are expected to gain two of the chamber’s 49 seats.
To that end, rural communities may have the deck stacked against them, but they must compete for growth. It’s not impossible for them to recruit natives and new residents alike to small towns, if they can offer steady jobs, good schools and a low cost of living.
Meanwhile, the state’s urban centers and smaller exurban communities must be prepared to accommodate the influx of new residents. That will no doubt prove challenging, given the housing inventory and affordability concerns being reported in the major cities, but it’s imperative for the future.
And, regardless of where Nebraskans live, both local and state elected officials must be cognizant and respectful of the increasing diversity of our state. To live up to the beloved moniker of “The Good Life,” Nebraskans must understand that people of color and from foreign countries have powered the state to its second-largest percentage growth.
Just like the waves of early European settlers, who spoke many languages and lived under many different flags, to this state, so, too are our most recent Nebraskans a welcome addition and a strength.