Editorial, 8/22: Census spells demographic shifts, welcome news for Nebraska

Senators from rural districts and farm groups have advocated protecting seats in sparsely populated areas because of the importance of agriculture in this state. While those entities are correct in recognizing the state’s leading industry, that clout cannot be used to reduce or silence the voices of people in the cities, which are expected to gain two of the chamber’s 49 seats.

To that end, rural communities may have the deck stacked against them, but they must compete for growth. It’s not impossible for them to recruit natives and new residents alike to small towns, if they can offer steady jobs, good schools and a low cost of living.

Meanwhile, the state’s urban centers and smaller exurban communities must be prepared to accommodate the influx of new residents. That will no doubt prove challenging, given the housing inventory and affordability concerns being reported in the major cities, but it’s imperative for the future.

And, regardless of where Nebraskans live, both local and state elected officials must be cognizant and respectful of the increasing diversity of our state. To live up to the beloved moniker of “The Good Life,” Nebraskans must understand that people of color and from foreign countries have powered the state to its second-largest percentage growth.