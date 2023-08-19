Given this year’s total reevaluation of Lancaster County property that resulted in a historic 23% increase in assessed values, it was hardly a surprise that some 4,454 protests of the new valuations were filed with the county’s Board of Equalization.

Nor, given the county’s use of a standard formula for valuations, was it surprising that the board approved lower values on just 11% of the protested properties, 414 of the 3,737 residential properties, 35 of 550 commercial and 29 of 143 agricultural ones.

In dollar terms, the protests filed totaled nearly $4.7 billion in assessed property. The changes resulted in a $51 million reduction in the county’s assessed property values, a tiny portion of the $39.5 billion overall value.

Property owners who did not see valuations reduced can appeal the county decision to the state’s Tax Equalization and Review Committee.

But most will not make that appeal, which means they and the rest of Lancaster County’s property owners need to prepare for a property tax increase — albeit one that is smaller than the taxing entities could have taken.

Lincoln Public Schools, which takes about 62% of property taxes collected, cut its levy for general operations and bond debt repayment from $1.21 per $100 of valuation to $1.08. But it will still take in some $27 million more in property tax revenue this year than last.

Similarly, the city of Lincoln, which takes about 16% of property tax revenues, cut its levy by 6.9%, its largest drop in 20 years. But at 1.76 cents per $100 of valuation, the city will still take in an additional $8 million in property tax revenue this year.

Even without figures from Lancaster County, which takes some 14% of property tax revenues and the other smaller entities that together account for the remaining 8% of property tax collections, it’s clear property owners will pay more in taxes this year than last.

Exactly how much they will pay depends on the valuation of each property. If, in a rare case, the valuation did not increase, property taxes would decrease. But many properties, particularly homes, saw valuations increase more than the 23% average, which will push taxes collected higher than last year.

For example, for property owners of an average home in Lincoln, valued at $228,000, if their valuation increased by 24%, the Lincoln Public Schools property tax take will go up by about $320, despite the levy decrease.

The budgets and levies are close to being set — the City Council, for example, will almost certainly approve the proposed budget Monday. And there were few who testified and no proposals for cuts that would be large enough to significantly reduce taxes put forth at the council’s budget hearing last week.

Taxpayers seemingly have some recognition of — or at least resignation to — the impact of inflation. And all the efforts at property tax relief can be wiped out in one revaluation cycle. But knowing all that doesn't make the whole process less painful or frustrating.