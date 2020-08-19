Editorial, 8/20: Ricketts erred in vetoing bill on execution transparency

For 14 long minutes, those witnessing the 2018 execution of Carey Dean Moore saw curtains instead of Nebraska’s first use of capital punishment in more than two decades.
What happened behind that window from when the curtains were closed until Moore was pronounced dead remains unknown. However, a bill that sought to prevent similar problems in the future – if and when Nebraska can execute its next death-row inmate, that is – was vetoed this week by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Given the state’s checkered recent history on the death penalty, additional transparency would have represented a marked improvement.
In vetoing LB283, sponsored by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and passed by the Nebraska Legislature in the final days of its session, Ricketts said the measure made carrying out executions more burdensome. (He added it could also identify an execution team member, an exemption to the state’s open records law.)
The ultimate punishment – that of taking a convicted criminal’s life – must meet the highest of burdens of proof to be handed down by a court. The state, which carries out the sentence, must also clear a similar bar to guarantee the death penalty adheres to the letter of the law.
Uncertainty overshadowing the process sows doubt in the public eye about the administration of justice. The best antidote is a government that conducts its business in the open so citizens can ensure accountability.
But too many facets of Nebraska’s institution of capital punishment have remained shielded from the public.
Before the Journal Star and other parties waged a two-year legal fight to release the supplier of the drugs used to execute Moore – information finally turned over last month – the state ordered some from a shadow broker in India, only to be out the dollars and the drugs when they couldn’t be imported. That’s before considering the pharmacy that supplied the drugs did so over the objections of manufacturers.
Even though Nebraskans voted to reinstate the death penalty in 2016, their vote was not one that authorized the state to pursue any means necessary to carry it out. Breaking the law to execute the worst of the state’s criminals is a twisted way to enact the most severe form of justice.
When it comes to the curtains closing during Moore’s final minutes, there’s no indication of any impropriety. But the problem is that the road that led to his lethal injection was littered with speed bumps that transparency would have made far smoother.
Rather than leaving the door cracked to allow rumor and doubt to creep in, the state should open the blinds to allow the sunshine in and the world to see things are proceeding as they should.
For that reason, the governor’s veto of this transparency bill was a mistake.
