Editorial, 8/20: Ricketts erred in vetoing bill on execution transparency

But too many facets of Nebraska’s institution of capital punishment have remained shielded from the public.

Before the Journal Star and other parties waged a two-year legal fight to release the supplier of the drugs used to execute Moore – information finally turned over last month – the state ordered some from a shadow broker in India, only to be out the dollars and the drugs when they couldn’t be imported. That’s before considering the pharmacy that supplied the drugs did so over the objections of manufacturers.

Even though Nebraskans voted to reinstate the death penalty in 2016, their vote was not one that authorized the state to pursue any means necessary to carry it out. Breaking the law to execute the worst of the state’s criminals is a twisted way to enact the most severe form of justice.

When it comes to the curtains closing during Moore’s final minutes, there’s no indication of any impropriety. But the problem is that the road that led to his lethal injection was littered with speed bumps that transparency would have made far smoother.

Rather than leaving the door cracked to allow rumor and doubt to creep in, the state should open the blinds to allow the sunshine in and the world to see things are proceeding as they should.

For that reason, the governor’s veto of this transparency bill was a mistake.

